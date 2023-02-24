Legal Sports Betting Update: Which States Could Legalize Betting In 2023?

Since the United States Supreme Court eliminated the PAPSA back in May 2018, legal sports betting took the country by storm. Although it is a touchy subject to some, 35 states have welcomed the practice of legal sports betting in some shape or form, leaving the 15 states that have yet to pass betting legislation in a position where they are missing out on significant tax revenue generated by betting on the best sports betting apps.

What States Do Not Have Legal Sports Betting In Any Form?

There are 15 states that do not offer legal sports betting in any form. Although some of these states are working toward its legalization, others may never offer it at all.

Georgia - There is a new bill being presented in 2023 to legalize sports betting in Georgia.

Minnesota - Minnesota could legalize sports betting in 2023. It came close last year.

Vermont - A new bill is being proposed in 2023 to legalize sports betting in Vermont.

Kentucky - Kentucky has come close to legalizing sports betting in the past. But could take steps toward a 2024 launch this year.

Alabama - Alabama could take steps toward legal betting in 2023. This is a state that does not have a lottery either.

Oklahoma - A new bill is being proposed in 2023 to legalize sports betting in Oklahoma.

Missouri - There is a new bill being introduced in 2023 to legalize sports betting in Missouri.

South Carolina - There is a new bill being proposed in 2023 to legalize sports betting in South Carolina.

Alaska - Alaska is far away from legalizing sports betting.

California - California could legalize sports betting down the line, likely in 2024 or 2025.

Texas - A new bill is being presented in 2023 to legalize sports betting in Texas.

Florida - Florida wagering has been put on hold after being briefly legalized in November and December of 2021.

Hawaii - Minimal movement in Hawaii, but could see sports betting legalized in 2024-2025.

Idaho - Idaho laws prohibit both sports betting and fantasy sports.

Utah - Utah may never have legal sports betting.

Legal Sports Betting Update: Which States Could Legalize Betting in 2023

There are some states that may never legalize sports betting like Utah. There are also some states that are far away but could inch closer in 2023. These states include California, Texas, and Florida, three of the largest states in terms of the populace without legal sports betting.

There are two states that could make the splash and legalize sports betting in 2023. Those states are Georgia and North Carolina. Here's why.

When it comes to legal sports betting in Georgia, there is a significant hurdle. Sports betting in GA is said to be connected to an overall gambling expansion in the Peach State that includes retail casinos. It looks like Georgia wants to take the plunge into legalized gambling in one fell swoop.

To make the necessary strides to legalize sports betting in Georgia, the state legislature would have to pass a bill to expand gambling through a constitutional amendment. Furthermore, the bill would have to be voted on in 2024.

The state of Georgia could take steps toward the legalization of sports betting, but even if it does, GA bettors should not expect a launch until 2024 at the very earliest.

When it comes to sports betting in North Carolina, you can now legally place in-person bets at retail locations. However, the same can not be said for mobile bettors. Mobile sports betting in North Carolina is not yet legal, but that could change in 2023.

The biggest hurdle for legal mobile sports betting in the Tar Heel state correlates with betting on college sports. Similar to Massachusetts sports betting, North Carolina has brought to question both moral and integrity issues with college sports betting.

If Massachusetts resolved the issue, North Carolina can do the same in a timely manner.

The Most Recent States To Legalize Sports Betting

The latest states to introduce legal sports betting were Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, and Ohio. You can currently place bets in Kansas, Ohio, and Massachusetts, but the launch of sports betting in Maine is still pending.

If you live in a state with sports betting, be sure to sign up for a new account on the best sports betting sites with one of the best sportsbook promo codes in your location. These general offers are used by new customers just like you to protect their initial bankroll while attempting to grow it right from your first bet.



