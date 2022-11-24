Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Code ROTOPICS - Redeem Now To Get Your Bonus

Over the last 8 seasons at least one road team has won on Turkey Day. And over the last 3 seasons all 8 road teams have won covering 6 of those games. - Trey Wingo

Bills @ Lions

The Bills (-9.5 at Caesars Sportsbook) are heavily favored over Detroit on Thanksgiving. While the Lions play every year on Turkey Day, this is the Bills first appearance in quite some time. Look for Josh Allen and Buffalo to dominate the Lions' soft defense, while Jared Goff and the Detroit offense will need to chase points to compete. Crossing the nine is tough, but the Bills winning 31-21 or better seems like a great bet.

Giants @ Cowboys

Thanksgiving traditions include food, family, and football. That also includes the Dallas Cowboys, who play each and every Turkey Day. They are favored by double digits today (-10 at Caesars Sportsbook) against the Giants, in a NFC East battle for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles. Expect to see a lot of points in this game from Dallas, but the potential domination of the Cowboys defense could lead to a favorable edge for Cowboys bettors.

Patriots @ Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings (-2.5 at Caesars Sportsbook) are one of the best teams in the NFC at 8-2, but both losses were massive defeats to the Eagles and Cowboys. The Vikings have something to prove on Thursday Night Football, as they have the primetime stage against a Patriots team that has struggled at times this season. The matchup of Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, and Justin Jefferson against a Bill Belichick defense will be an interesting one to watch. The Vikings are only favored by 2.5, so maybe the moneyline is a safer wager here for Vikings backers.

Ravens @ Jags - Sunday 1PM EST

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens travel south to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in Week 12, and the line is a bit soft for many bettors. Baltimore is favored by just 3.5 points at Caesars Sportsbook, and this is the first time the Ravens have played since Maryland sports betting has launched. Look for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens rushing attack to dominate the Jaguars up front, leading to an easy cover of 3.5 points. Given the number of expected bets on th Ravens, grab this number before the line moves.