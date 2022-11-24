Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Code ROTOPICS - Redeem Now To Get Your Bonus

With Maryland launching legal online sports wagering yesterday (Nov. 23), users in the Old Line State are able to claim bonus offers and bet at their favorite sportsbooks. One of our favorites is Caesars Sportsbook Maryland, which is offering up to $1,500 with promo code ROTOPICS. There are two tiers of offers available for Maryland bettors that sign up for Caesars Sportsbook MD.
Tier 1
Wager $20 for your first bet, and a $100 free bet to use for your next wager.
This works for wagers $20 to $100.
Tier 2
Wager $100 or more on your first bet.
If you wager more than $100 on your first bet and it does not cash, you get a free bet of $1,500.
This tiered offer allows for bettors of all types to earn a bonus at Caesars Sportsbook Maryland.
For more offers in Maryland, take a look at our top six offers in the state as legal sports betting has launched.
Eli Manning Welcomes Maryland Residence to Caesars Sportsbook
Eli Manning seems to be everywhere these days. Coming off the clout of Chad Powers he was the perfect spokesperson and a familiar face to welcome Marylanders to the online sportsbook that just launched yesterday.
Welcome to the royal family, Maryland. Caesars Sportsbook is now Live. Download it and start earning even more. We are all Caesars.
After the first day of launch in Maryland, Caesars does appear to be pushing for a large market share with a Thanksgiving Holiday marketing blitz. One way to do this is to entice users with free money. Below is the offer that they're pushing:
Caesars Gets Warm Reception on First Day of Launch in Maryland and Ranked #2 Overall by Bookies
Bookies.com has ranked the top online sportsbooks that launched in Maryland yesterday. It may suprise you that FanDuel is not listed in the top 3. First, a brief timeline of Maryland sports betting:
According to Bookies, here are the top rated sporstbooks in Maryland:
BetMGM Maryland*
Caesars Maryland*
DraftKings Maryland*
FanDuel Maryland*
PointsBet Maryland
BetRivers Maryland*
Barstool Maryland*
Betfred
Fanatics
BetPARX
The items indicated with an asterisk * are websites that launched in Maryland on the 23rd of November, the day before Thanksgiving. The other sportsbooks missed the official launch day and are expected to be online soon. Caesars Sportsbook came in at #2 with BetMGM taking the lead. Caesars Maryland Sportsbook does have some of the better promo code options as you can see here:
Caesars Sportsbook Launched in Maryland Yesterday - 7 Online Sportsbooks Approved in All
Maryland is expected to be one of the largest sportsbook launches in terms of revenue rivaling that of New York which launched almost a year ago. An optimistic Maryland Governor Hogan:
In addition to allowing Marylanders to bet on the NFL, March Madness, and so much more, sports betting will provide critical revenue for Maryland schools. It's anticipated to bring in up to $30 million in revenue next year, and nearly $100 million by 2027. - Governor Larry Hogan
Caesars Maryland Sportsbook has also announced betting promos:
NFL Turkey Day - Which Road Team Has the Upper Hand? Here's What Trey Wingo Says.
Over the last 8 seasons at least one road team has won on Turkey Day. And over the last 3 seasons all 8 road teams have won covering 6 of those games. - Trey Wingo
Bills @ Lions The Bills (-9.5 at Caesars Sportsbook) are heavily favored over Detroit on Thanksgiving. While the Lions play every year on Turkey Day, this is the Bills first appearance in quite some time. Look for Josh Allen and Buffalo to dominate the Lions' soft defense, while Jared Goff and the Detroit offense will need to chase points to compete. Crossing the nine is tough, but the Bills winning 31-21 or better seems like a great bet.
Giants @ Cowboys Thanksgiving traditions include food, family, and football. That also includes the Dallas Cowboys, who play each and every Turkey Day. They are favored by double digits today (-10 at Caesars Sportsbook) against the Giants, in a NFC East battle for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles. Expect to see a lot of points in this game from Dallas, but the potential domination of the Cowboys defense could lead to a favorable edge for Cowboys bettors.
Patriots @ Vikings The Minnesota Vikings (-2.5 at Caesars Sportsbook) are one of the best teams in the NFC at 8-2, but both losses were massive defeats to the Eagles and Cowboys. The Vikings have something to prove on Thursday Night Football, as they have the primetime stage against a Patriots team that has struggled at times this season. The matchup of Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, and Justin Jefferson against a Bill Belichick defense will be an interesting one to watch. The Vikings are only favored by 2.5, so maybe the moneyline is a safer wager here for Vikings backers.
Ravens @ Jags - Sunday 1PM EST Lamar Jackson and the Ravens travel south to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in Week 12, and the line is a bit soft for many bettors. Baltimore is favored by just 3.5 points at Caesars Sportsbook, and this is the first time the Ravens have played since Maryland sports betting has launched. Look for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens rushing attack to dominate the Jaguars up front, leading to an easy cover of 3.5 points. Given the number of expected bets on th Ravens, grab this number before the line moves.