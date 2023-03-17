Fantasy Sports
March Madness Betting Promos, Apps, Trends and Live Odds - First Round Friday

Follow along for day two of March Madness with the best betting promos, apps, and trends for Friday, March 17. Find out how to bet on March Madness.
Friday Mar 17, 2023
March Madness Is The First Betting Event For Massachusetts

Paul Shapiro: 

March Madness isn't only one of the most bet on sporting events in the world, but it's also the first betting event for Massachusetts. After launching online sports betting last Friday, March 10, 2023, Massachusetts bettors can now wager on all of the March Madness games for the rest of the tournament. 

While in-state teams are typically banned, there is an exception for the March Madness tournament. Sadly, college basketball player props still are not available.

With this grand event continuing today, be sure to sign up for the best Massachusetts betting apps in the state. They include: 

These top online sportsbooks each have welcome offers for new users that can net them thousands in bonuses today.

Where Can I Legally Bet On March Madness For Day 2?

Paul Shapiro: 

You can legally bet on March Madness in 33 U.S. states as well as Washington, D.C. There are some restrictions on what you can bet on in some states, including player props and betting on in-state teams, but the full list of states where you can legally place bets on March Madness can be found below (in alphabetical order).

  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Washington, D.C.
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

Step-by-Step Way To Download The Top March Madness Betting Apps

Paul Shapiro: 

The best March Madness betting apps all have great features, competitive odds, and an array of bet types for sports bettors. They include BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, WynnBET, and DraftKings Sportsbook.

Download the top March Madness betting apps by following the step-by-step directions below.

  1. Head to the app store that correlates to your mobile device -- App Store for Apple and Google Play for iOS
  2. Type in the name of the March Madness betting app you want to download in the search bar.
  3. Click the "GET" button to download the March Madness betting app to your mobile device.

Once the March Madness betting app is on your mobile device, you can sign up with the many available welcome offers connected to March Madness. The link below contains info on March Madness betting promos from the top online sportsbooks in the country.

Paul Shapiro: 

We've checked out all of the best March Madness betting promos and the below rank as our top four. They all provide bonus bets to new users after signing up, making an initial deposit, and placing a first bet on the online sportsbook.

3 Top March Madness Betting Apps To Bet With For Day 2

Paul Shapiro: 

March Madness is finally here! With another 16 games tipping off today, there are lots of different sports betting apps to choose from. These are the 3 top March Madness betting apps to bet with today, St. Patrick's Day.

