March Madness Is The First Betting Event For Massachusetts

March Madness isn't only one of the most bet on sporting events in the world, but it's also the first betting event for Massachusetts. After launching online sports betting last Friday, March 10, 2023, Massachusetts bettors can now wager on all of the March Madness games for the rest of the tournament.

While in-state teams are typically banned, there is an exception for the March Madness tournament. Sadly, college basketball player props still are not available.

With this grand event continuing today, be sure to sign up for the best Massachusetts betting apps in the state. They include:

These top online sportsbooks each have welcome offers for new users that can net them thousands in bonuses today.