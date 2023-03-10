Fantasy Sports
Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos, Apps, and LIVE Sports Betting Updates

Massachusetts sports betting is LIVE. Find out about the best sportsbook apps and how to get started with the best Massachusetts sports betting promos.
Friday Mar 10, 2023
Claim These 5 Massachusetts Sportsbook Promos To Boost Your Bankroll As MA Sports Betting Launches

Josh Collacchi  : 

When it comes to sports betting, a new state launch can bring bettors joy and excitement. It also brings a chance to claim MA sports betting promos, which bettors can use wisely and maximize their bonus funds. Massachusetts is no different, as there are five generous Massachusetts sports betting promos bettors can take advantage of.

Here are the best Massachusetts sportsbooks to choose from, and their sports betting promos.

1. BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code ROTOLNB gives new sports bettors in Massachusetts a first bet offer worth up to $1,000.

2. Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code ROTO1BET grants bettors a first bet on Caesars, worth up to $1,500.

3. The FanDuel Massachusetts promo code link grants you access to bonus bets at FanDuel Massachusetts.

4. Redeeming the DraftKings Massachusetts promo code gives bettors access to bonus bets worth up to $200.

5. The WynnBET promo code XROTOWIRE gives sports bettors up to $100 in bonuses at WynnBET Massachusetts.

Be sure to look at each of the available Massachusetts betting apps, and you can decide on which apps you would like to sign up for, how to claim the welcome offers, and more.

What Teams Can You Bet On In Massachusetts With Online Sports Betting Launch?

Jon Helmkamp  : 

With the launch of online sports betting in Massachusetts, one of the greatest states for sports fans will be able to gamble on their hometown teams. The Red Sox are about to begin their regular season push, the Celtics and the Bruins are in prime playoff position, and the Patriots have a key offseason ahead of them. 

Now is a great time for sports bettors in Massachusetts to jump in on betting on their favorite teams, but there are plenty of other options to consider. March Madness starts next week, and new bettors can get in on one of the best sports betting events of the year by signing up with multiple sportsbooks. 

Sign up today to explore the numerous betting options at your disposal across various sports and market types. Here is a full list of pro teams to wager on in Massachusetts, as you cannot wager on in-state collegiate athletics.

  • Boston Celtics
  • New England Patriots
  • Boston Bruins
  • Boston Red Sox
  • New England Revolution

You can wager on other college teams, but just not in-state college teams - by law.

Massachusetts Sports Betting Launch Gives Bettors An Easy Way To Wager, Says GDC Group VP

Paul Shapiro  : 

There have been a large number of states to launch legal online sports betting in the last 15 months or so. As Gambling.com Group Vice President Max Bichsel says, Massachusetts bettors can wager from the comfort of their own homes now.

"Massachusetts sports betting went to another level today with the launch of its online sportsbook sector. After retail locations went live in January 2023, Massachusetts bettors can now place wagers from the comfort of their own homes, by simply downloading an app on their mobile phones. With six online sportsbooks going live today, the options available for sports bettors are the best of the best. Choose from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, WynnBET, FanDuel, DraftKings Sportsbook, and Barstool Sportsbook for the top sportsbooks Massachusetts sports betting has to offer."

Max Bichsel, Vice President, Gambling.com Group

Bettors in Massachusetts have been able to go to retail locations to wager, but now the online sports betting launch in the Bay State allows for bets to be placed from anywhere in the state.

Massachusetts Online Sports Betting Could Bring Significant Revenue To MA, Says Industry Vice President

Paul Shapiro  : 

One of the many perks of legalizing online sports betting in Massachusetts (or any state) is the influx of tax revenue. Using Ohio as an example, there was over $200M worth of taxable revenue in their first month of online sports betting. As Gambling.com Group's Max Bichsel says, this is a great opportunity for the Bay State.

"The launch of online sports betting in Massachusetts is an amazing revenue opportunity for the state. With a 20% tax for online sportsbooks and a 15% tax rate on retail, we can expect a large amount of revenue in 2023. We've seen other states with similar populations hit massive numbers, such as Ohio with over $1B wagered in January of 2023. With the sports fan bases in the state, Massachusetts could hit this revenue opportunity out of the park and provide tax dollars for the state."

Max Bichsel, Vice President, Gambling.com Group

Red Sox Fans Can Wager On The Sox As Massachusetts Betting Apps Launch Today

Jon Helmkamp  : 

The Boston Red Sox have had a tumultuous few years, but after locking up Rafael Devers to a long term deal, there's cautious optimism amongst the Boston faithful. With the launch of online sports betting in Massachusetts, Boston fans can wager on the Red Sox heading into the start of the regular season.

Using the best Massachusetts betting sites, sports bettors can wager on MLB futures like Devers to win the American League MVP, the Red Sox to win their division, and season-long player props for Devers and company. You can use any Massachusetts sports betting promos to wager on the Sox, futures or other markets, too.

The Sox have wasted no time partnering with a sports betting operator, as they announced a partnership with BetMGM Massachusetts.

Sign up with the best Massachusetts betting apps to place your favorite Red Sox bets today to wager on markets such as:

  • Red Sox World Series Odds
  • Odds To Win The AL
  • Rafael Devers HR Props
  • Run Lines
  • Moneylines
  • Totals
  • Player Props
  • Parlays
  • and more!

Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos Add To Enthusiasm For Launch Day

Paul Shapiro  : 

Sports bettors in Massachusetts are already excited to wager on sports safely and responsibly from their own homes and on mobile devices, but with the competition amongst operators, the sports bettor wins in the beginning with an influx of promotions.

As Mike E, Director at Gambling.com Group says, sports bettors can claim thousands worth of Massachusetts sports betting promos. With the level of promos available and more sportsbooks to come, there is no doubt that Massachusetts can be a top state in terms of betting handle and tax revenue generated for the people.

"The best Massachusetts betting promos all went live online today, with thousands in bonus funds available. Massachusetts bettors are lucky to have so many sportsbook options to choose from, and these promos are a great way to get a head start on sports betting -- especially on launch day. We were anticipating lots of enthusiasm around the Massachusetts betting promos available and they've truly surpassed our expectations. Massachusetts is surely going to be one of the top sports betting markets in the country."

Mike E., Director, Gambling.com Group

Massachusetts Mobile Sports Betting Apps + Betting Promos Is Now A Reality

Paul Shapiro  : 

Today, March 10, 2023, is the first day that sports bettors in Massachusetts can wager on their phones or other mobile devices. This is a huge boost for tax revenue in the state of Massachusetts, operators in the state, and of course sports bettors can safely wager on sports.

As Gambling.com Group Vice President Max Bichsel says, there are six operators who launched in Massachusetts, which gives users a chance to try different apps from their mobile devices and claim various MA betting promos.

"Mobile sports betting in Massachusetts went live today with six top sportsbooks launching online. BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, WynnBET, FanDuel, DraftKings Sportsbook, and Barstool Sportsbook will now jockey for position in the state while other online sportsbooks are set to join the party soon. Having the ability to place sports bets from your mobile phone has proven to be a preferred option for U.S. sports bettors, and that is sure to be the case again in Massachusetts."

Max Bichsel, Vice President, Gambling.com Group

Massachusetts Sports Bettors Can Redeem Thousands In Sports Betting Promos

Paul Shapiro  : 

Online Massachusetts sports betting launches today to much fanfare. This gives Massachusetts bettors lots of online sportsbook options, and each has its own welcome promos available for new users.

Signing up with multiple MA sports betting sites is advisable as you can net thousands in Massachusetts sports betting promos today. Sign-up offers in Massachusetts include:

  • BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOLNB for a $1,000 First Bet Offer
  • Caesars Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO1BET for up to $1,500 On Caesars
  • FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code for a Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Offer
  • DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code for a Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Offer
  • WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code XROTOWIRE for a Bet $100, Get $100 Welcome Offer

Make sure to try out any and all of these online sportsbooks with the available bonus funds to decide which is best for you. Whether you want a larger bonus, the best odds, or a top-notch rewards program, these Massachusetts sportsbooks are the best of the best.

Massachusetts Sports Betting Is Live - How We Got Here, Legal Timeline, and Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos To Claim

Josh Collacchi  : 

Massachusetts sports betting launches officially today at 10 AM, and sports bettors are already able to claim Massachusetts sports betting promos ahead of the official launch - with more coming in a few hours.

It has been a long time coming in Massachusetts, so let's dive into how we got here.

The Massachusetts Lottery has been around for over 50 years, but there was no law in place for legal sports betting until August 1, 2022. The bill was signed by Governor Charlie Baker on August 10, which set the path for sports betting in Massachusetts.

Since then, it has been quite the swift turnaround compared to other states.

  • March 10 at 10 AM - Sports betting launches in Massachusetts.
  • March 9 - Operators receive their official licenses to offer sports wagering in the state.
  • March 3 - BetMGM Massachusetts announces pre-registration offer, the first Massachusetts sports betting promo.
  • Late February - PointsBet and Fanatics withdrew their applications to enter Massachusetts
  • February 9, 2023 - Regulators proposed a March 10 start date for online sports betting.
  • January 31, 2023 - Retail sports betting launched in Massachusetts.
  • January 20, 2023 - The Massahusetts Gaming Commission approved five sports betting licenses.

With sportsbooks live in Massachusetts, bettors are able to claim a number of Massachusetts sportsbook promos. These promotions can give bettors up to $3,000 worth of welcome offers between BetMGM Massachusetts, Caesars Massachusetts, DraftKings Massachusetts, FanDuel Massachusetts, and WynnBET Massachusetts. Each operator is offering a different bonus, but claming them all to the full extent after launch gives bettors up to $3K in bonuses.