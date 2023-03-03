More NHL Trade Deadline Depth Moves

It hasn't been all Eastern Conference teams getting into the action, though the 2023 NHL Playoffs will be a murder's row in the east given all the additions to already good teams. Still, the west didn't stand pat, as the defending Stanley Cup champions brought in Lars Eller from Washington to shore up their bottom six and required blueliner Jack Johnson, a popular "glue guy" in the locker room who played no small part in last season's title. The fact that the Avs only gave up a 2025 second-round pick and Andreas Englund in the pair of deals was remarkable in its own right.

Jack Johnson is, assumedly, the league’s greatest locker room presence. pic.twitter.com/963MNV1xKP — dom 🕰️ (@domluszczyszyn) February 26, 2023

Perhaps one of the most surprising moves was the Kings shipping out two-time Stanley Cup champion and 16-year veteran Jonathan Quick to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Joonas Korpisalo and Vladislav Gavrikov. It's a tough ending to the veteran netminder's stored career in Los Angeles, though it won't be the last time the Kings have to deal with Quick as he is heading back to the Pacific Division with a trade to the Golden Knights, who have been racked by injuries between the pipes. The Kings and Knights square off April 6 in Las Vegas.

WELL WELL WELL…



We have acquired Jonathan Quick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 seventh-round pick!#VegasBorn | #TheGoldenAge pic.twitter.com/ew53N5rvsr — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 2, 2023

When you think of the Edmonton Oilers, you certainly expect to see a ton of offense courtesy of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Unfortunately, the defensive side of the puck has been wanting for a while. In order to address those issues, the Oilers opted to bring in one of the best shutdown defenders of the last decade in Mattias Ekholm, giving up Tyson Barrie, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and a prospect in return. It may not be the sexist addition around the league but it could end up being the most impactful. While Ekholm is the key piece, Edmonton also brought in Nick Bjugstad, a move that isn't likely to impress some fans considering he hasn't registered a point in six straight games, though that was while playing for the Coyotes.

A new era begins as Mattias Ekholm is set to make his Edmonton debut when the #Oilers face off against the Maple Leafs tonight at @RogersPlace. @TonyBrarOTV has your pre-game refresher. @trulyseltzer | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/kufEPjDmFd — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 1, 2023

Two more additions to the Western Conference include Nino Neiderreitter joining the Winnipeg Jets, set to take on a second-line role and Evgeni Dadonov headed to Big D after being traded to the Stars from the Habs.

