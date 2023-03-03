More NHL Trade Deadline Depth Moves

It looks like two players will get fresh starts as the Kings and Flyers will swap Brendan Lemieux and Zach MacEwan. The 26-year-old MacEwan was activated off injured reserve Thursday after missing 12 games due to a jaw injury. Lemieux, for his part, has played in just three games since mid-January. Both players are set to hit free agency this summer and could easily find themselves playing in the minors following their moves.
It's an interesting depth move for both side that is unlikely to impact either team long-term, especially the Kings in their upcoming postseason run.
The market for defensemen has already seen a number of pieces off the board with Jakob Chychrun to Ottawa, Filip Hronek to Vancouver, Vladislav Gavrikov to Los Angeles, Mattias Ekholm to Edmonton, Tyson Barrie to Nashville, and Jake McCabe to Buffalo.
Despite that, there are still a few blueliners remaining on the trade block that could be moved before the 3pm ET trade deadline. Here are the names we most expect to be moved:
John Klingberg, Ducks
Carson Soucy, Kraken
Matt Dumba, Wild
Joel Edmunson, Canadiens
Dante Fabbro, Predators
Dmitry Kulikov, Ducks
Klingberg and Kulikov were held out of of Wednesday's matchup with Washington in the expectation that they would be traded, so those deals seem the most likely options to happen. For his part, Edmundson is just one game back from an extended injury absence, so that could scare a few teams away. Meanwhile, Dumba's offensive game has dried up, as he has just one point in his last 17 contests which comes after he was a healthy scratch for back-to-back contests.
We've got our third move of the day as Curtis Lazar, fresh off a five-game injury absence due to a lower-body injury, joins the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round selection.
A bottom-six gritty forward, Lazar figures to take a similar role with New Jersey and will make the organization significantly more difficult to play against. With Timo Meier scoring goals, Lazar will be the pest that stops the opposing team's top talents.
With all the moves over the past few weeks, there has been some movement in the Stanley Cup Champions Odds but one thing remains unchanged, the Boston Bruins remain the favorites, coming in at +425 at BetMGM. It's also worth noting that five of the top six teams in the odds are from the Eastern Conference, which is projected to be a playoff slugfest.
Can the Bruins overcome the Presidents' Trophy curse which has seen every team since the 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks fail to win the Stanley Cup? They are certainly going to make a run at it after bringing in Tyler Bertuzzi, Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway.
With the deadline just hours away, the focus has been on who is moving where but there are two big-name stars that won't be going anywhere anytime soon.
First, it was Dylan Larkin signing an eight-year, $69.6 million deal with Detroit that will keep him in the Motor City until he is 34 years of age. Unfortunately for the elite center, the signing was accompanied by a pair of trades that saw Tyler Bertuzzi and Filip Hronek shipped out for four draft picks, including two first-round selections.
The other big signing saw the Boston Bruins lock up David Pastrnak for eight years in a $90 million deal that will see him become the highest-paid earner in Beantown next season while carrying the league's sixth-biggest cap hit as well. For the third time in the last four seasons, Pasta has already reached the 40-goal mark and could set a new personal best while breaking through the 50-goal threshold for the first time in his career.
It's been weeks of speculation regarding where Jakob Chychrun would end up with the defenseman linked to the Capitals, Penguins, Hurricanes, Oilers and Kings, but it was a last-minute move by the Ottawa Senators to bring in the highly coveted blueliner.
While Chychrun was held off the scoresheet in his debut for Ottawa on Thursday, he did rack up five blocks in addition to one shot and two PIM. Chychrun logged just 19:16 of ice time in his first game with the Sens but he should see his minutes jump up sooner rather than later, closer to the 23-plus minutes he averaged with Arizona this season.
Late Thursday night, the Dallas Stars brought in Max Domi who had been widely considered a future trade piece when he signed a one-year deal with Chicago at the start of the season. Despite playing on the underwhelming Blackhawks, the 28-year-old DOmi still managed to rack up 18 goals and 31 helpers in 60 games this season, including 18 power-play points.
It's actually the second move the Stars have made this offseason, having previously traded for Evgeni Dadonov, acquiring him from the Montreal Canadiens. The duo should both slot into middle-six roles for the Stars, bolstering their attacking options.
The Minnesota Wild are reportedly willing to listen to offers for youngster Jordan Greenway, though they have yet to receive an offer that matches their evaluation for the 26-year-old winger. It's been a disappointing season for the New York native considering he has just seven points through 45 games this year and hasn't been able to secure more than a passing role with the man advantage. Perhaps complicating issues could be the fact that Greenway is just one year into a three-year, $9 million he signed with the Wild back in January of 2022. For a team that certainly looks like a contender, you'd have to imagine they would be looking for a corresponding move to bolster their forward ranks if they did move on from Greenway.
Western Conference Not To Be Outdone at Trade Deadline
It hasn't been all Eastern Conference teams getting into the action, though the 2023 NHL Playoffs will be a murder's row in the east given all the additions to already good teams. Still, the west didn't stand pat, as the defending Stanley Cup champions brought in Lars Eller from Washington to shore up their bottom six and required blueliner Jack Johnson, a popular "glue guy" in the locker room who played no small part in last season's title. The fact that the Avs only gave up a 2025 second-round pick and Andreas Englund in the pair of deals was remarkable in its own right.
Perhaps one of the most surprising moves was the Kings shipping out two-time Stanley Cup champion and 16-year veteran Jonathan Quick to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Joonas Korpisalo and Vladislav Gavrikov. It's a tough ending to the veteran netminder's stored career in Los Angeles, though it won't be the last time the Kings have to deal with Quick as he is heading back to the Pacific Division with a trade to the Golden Knights, who have been racked by injuries between the pipes. The Kings and Knights square off April 6 in Las Vegas.
When you think of the Edmonton Oilers, you certainly expect to see a ton of offense courtesy of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Unfortunately, the defensive side of the puck has been wanting for a while. In order to address those issues, the Oilers opted to bring in one of the best shutdown defenders of the last decade in Mattias Ekholm, giving up Tyson Barrie, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and a prospect in return. It may not be the sexist addition around the league but it could end up being the most impactful. While Ekholm is the key piece, Edmonton also brought in Nick Bjugstad, a move that isn't likely to impress some fans considering he hasn't registered a point in six straight games, though that was while playing for the Coyotes.
Two more additions to the Western Conference include Nino Neiderreitter joining the Winnipeg Jets, set to take on a second-line role and Evgeni Dadonov headed to Big D after being traded to the Stars from the Habs.
According to reports, Alex Kerfoot remains available ahead of Friday's 3pm ET NHL Trade Deadline and would be just the latest shakeup of Toronto's roster that has been almost completely overhauled, outside of their big starts of course.
The one team previously linked to Kerfoot was the Vancouver Canucks, though it's unclear what, if any, impact the Luke Schenn deal between the two clubs would factor into any future trades.
Injuries Force the Bruins Into NHL Trade Deadline Move
The Bruins' decision to add Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov from the Capitals in exchange for Craig Smith on Feb. 23 was likely to be the club's only significant move given their cap situation. That was before Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall suffered significant injuries that may still require surgery. The B's answer? Go out and get pending free agent Tyler Bertuzzi from the Red Wings for a 2024 first-round selection and 2025 fourth-round pick.
Bertuzzi has been significantly limited by injuries this season himself, logging just 29 games for Detroit but has notched 14 points over that stretch and should thrive in a top-six role for the Bruins. Once Hall is cleared to return, the duo could form a dynamic goal-scoring third line that would be hard for any NHL club to match up against.
James van Riemsdyk NHL Trade Deadline Asking Price
Over the course of the two weeks, the Toronto Maple Leafs have completely reinvented their lineup with major additions and a few substractions. It started Feb. 17 when they acquired Ryan O'Reilly from the St. Louis Blues in a three-team trade that included Adam Gaudette and a first-round pick, to name a few. Then there were the additions of Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty, sending away another first-rounder and some prospects. The changes on defense continues when the team added Erik Gustafsson in exchange for Rasmus Sandin while also bringing back Luke Schenn, who last played for the club back in 2011-12. Will it be enough to get past a likely first-round playoff matchup with Tampa Bay? That remains to be seen.
Metropolitan Division Loading Up at NHL Trade Deadline
Not to be outdone by the Rangers, the rest of the Metropolitan Division hasn't been sitting back on their laurels. The other big fish to get moved prior to Friday was Timo Meier heading to the Devils in a nine-player swap that included several picks being shuffled around as well. Meier is still recovering from an upper-body injury, so he hasn't been able to get into a game for his new club yet.
The Carolina Hurricanes didn't make any big splashes like the rest of the division, but they did pick up a bottom-six forward in Jess Puljujarvi and resurgent blueliner Shayne Gostisbehere.
The fleury of activity actually started back on January 30 when the Islanders went after Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks. Five goals and three assists in 12 games on Long Island marked a strong start for the center. The move was intended to give the club multiple attacking options but unfortunately, right after adding Horvat, the team lost Mathew Barzal indefinitely due to a lower-body injury.
As if adding Patrick Kane wasn't enough, the Rangers opened the trade market by going after Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola, though it was Tarasenko that was the true prize. With Kane and Tarasenko added to the top-six in the Big Apple, the Rangers may have one of the most dynamic first two lines in the NHL right now.
In 11 games since joining the Blue Shirts, Tarasenko has racked up an impressive four goals and four assists, certainly showing why he was worth a hefty asking price.
There have been a fleury of trades in the week ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline which officially closes at 3pm ET today. Among the big names that have already been moved, perhaps none was bigger than Chicago flipping Patrick Kane to the Rangers for blueliner Andy Welinski, a conditional 2023 second-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round selection. The deal was facilitated by the Coyotes who took on a portion of Kane's salary to make the numbers work for the Rangers.
Patrick Kane, for the first time in his 16-year NHL career, donned a sweater that wasn't the Hawks' red and black against the Senators on Thursday, but was unfortunately held off the scoresheet in his debut.
Pittsburgh is reportedly set to acquire two-time Stanley Cup champion Nick Bonino, who was part of the team's back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. While the veteran center has struggled to produce at the same level he did while with Pittsburgh, he's missed the 30-point mark in two consecutive seasons, but he's a gritty player that Pittsburgh's stars and coach Mike Sullivan are very familiar with. Whatever anger the fans base had with general manager Ron Hextall, the move to bring back a fan favorite who was part of the believed "HBK Line" could go a long way.
The deal hasn't been finalized yet and Bonino will be a pure rental before hitting free agency in the summer but it will no doubt be better received than the Mikael Granlund trade.
We are up and running already this morning with Jakub Vrana heading to St. Louis from Detroit to kick off deadline day. The 27-year-old Vrana has been buried in the minors this season and was only added to the NHL roster in the last month in order to showcase him as a potential trade piece. The rebuilding Blue get an established veteran who is under contract for one more year beyond this season while Detroit picks up a seventh-round pick and prospect Dylan McLaughlin who missed much of this season due to injury.