How The Chiefs Got To Super Bowl 57

After trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason, few looked at the Kansas City Chiefs as an elite Super Bowl-contending team in a loaded AFC conference, but they're here anyways. What Patrick Mahomes has done with a less-than-inspiring cast of characters has been otherworldly – he led the league in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41), and his passing yardage total was a career high.

The Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC, locking down a first-round bye. After beating the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round, they avenged their recent woes against Joe Burrow and the Bengals by knocking them off in the AFC Championship Game. Tight end Travis Kelce has amassed 21 receptions, 176 yards, and three receiving touchdowns in the Chiefs' two playoff games this year. With one more touchdown, Kelce would move into second all-time in playoff receiving touchdowns.

Head coach Andy Reid, who spent his first 14 seasons as a head coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, has now been with the Kansas City Chiefs for the last 10 years. He will face his former team in the playoffs for the first time, and will look to secure his second Super Bowl trophy in his third appearance in the big game in the last four years.