Super Bowl 57 Live Updates - Betting Promos, Score, Odds, Props, and Picks

Follow along with Super Bowl 57 live updates, scores, highlights, live odds, picks, props, and more between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
Sunday Feb 12, 2023

How The Chiefs Got To Super Bowl 57

Jon Helmkamp  : 

After trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason, few looked at the Kansas City Chiefs as an elite Super Bowl-contending team in a loaded AFC conference, but they're here anyways. What Patrick Mahomes has done with a less-than-inspiring cast of characters has been otherworldly – he led the league in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41), and his passing yardage total was a career high.

The Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC, locking down a first-round bye. After beating the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round, they avenged their recent woes against Joe Burrow and the Bengals by knocking them off in the AFC Championship Game. Tight end Travis Kelce has amassed 21 receptions, 176 yards, and three receiving touchdowns in the Chiefs' two playoff games this year. With one more touchdown, Kelce would move into second all-time in playoff receiving touchdowns.

Head coach Andy Reid, who spent his first 14 seasons as a head coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, has now been with the Kansas City Chiefs for the last 10 years. He will face his former team in the playoffs for the first time, and will look to secure his second Super Bowl trophy in his third appearance in the big game in the last four years.

How They Got Here - How The Philadelphia Eagles Reached Super Bowl 57

Jon Helmkamp  : 

The Eagles making the Super Bowl is a wonderful story, highlighted by a young quarterback ascending into superstardom. Jalen Hurts has taken the leap into "elite" territory, largely because General Manager Howie Roseman went all in on providing him with a supporting cast that would facilitate his growth. 

After drafting DeVonta Smith, the former Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver out of Alabama, with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Roseman swung for the fences and traded for Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft. Coupling Smith and Brown with tight end Dallas Goedert and the best offensive line in the league paid massive dividends, as Hurts developed into a true dual-threat quarterback that finished the year with the third-highest passer rating while racking up 760 rushing yards. 

Impressively, the Eagles rushing game dominated the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers, which had held opponents to the second-fewest rushing yards per game this season. Philly rattled off 148 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground, Hurts scoring one of them. 

The Eagles can also beat you on defense. They generated the fourth-most turnovers, while creating a whopping 70 sacks. Their sack total led the league by 15, a staggering gap from best to second.

Super Bowl 57 Opening Odds - Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds Have Moved

Al MacMilan  : 

Super Bowl LVII is just a few hours away from kick off and sports betting fans in many states are more than eager to make their first legalized wagers on the biggest sporting event of the year.

Opening Super Bowl odds have varied depending on the region. For instance, the Philadelphia Eagles opened as slight betting underdogs of +1 at most American sportsbooks, while a handful of operators opened the Eagles as slight betting favorites.

As for the total, the betting line opened at 51 points, dipping as low as 49.5 at various NFL betting sites in the lead up to the game.

Kansas City is 2-2 in their four Super Bowl appearances, with their two most recent appearances in 2020 and 2021 coming as betting favorites. Meanwhile, the Eagles are 1-2 in their three Super Bowl appearances, with their Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots coming as betting underdogs.