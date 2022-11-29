Fantasy Sports
USA vs Iran World Cup Game
Follow along with USA's World Cup matchup with Iran, and get the latest World Cup betting promos and group stage results.

USA vs Iran Live Odds, World Cup Betting Promos, Live Soccer Group Stage Results

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

1H Under Betting Trend Continues To Cash In 2022 World Cup

Al MacMilan  : 

After 36 first halfs, the 1H Under has continued to be one of the most profitable betting trends of the entire 2022 World Cup. With just one goal scored in the 90 minutes of combined action in the first half of both USA vs Iran, and Wales vs England, the 1H Under has improved to a 58% win rate since the start of the tournament.

With that, a $100 bettor who has backed the 1H Under in every game so far in this year's World Cup has turned a profit of +$1112. That's a profit of +$30.80 per game, win or lose.

USA 1-0: Timothy Weah Nearly Makes It 2-0 But Offsides Called To End First Half

Al MacMilan  : 

45th+ minute - Timothy Weah makes it 2-0 for the United States, but the goal is called back due to being offsides.

After 45 minutes of play, the United States leads 1-0 against Iran in their final game of the 2022 World Cup group stage. 

The United States opened the game at odds of -110 in a coin flip against Iran for a chance to advance to the next round of the World Cup tournament. With the 1-0 lead, the U.S. is now a -500 favorite to win the game outright, and lined at -400 odds to advance.

Christian Pulisic Nets First World Cup Goal As Team USA Pulls Ahead Of Iran In First Half

Al MacMilan  : 

Team USA striker Christian Pulisic scored his first World Cup goal in the first half of the United States' final game of the group stage vs Iran. The goal for Pulisic marks his first goal in a pro match since October, and puts his team ahead and in position to advance to the knock out stage of the 2022 World Cup.

5 Minutes Of Added Time As United States Leads 1-0 Headed Into Half Time Vs Iran

Al MacMilan  : 

The United States are lined at odds of -400 to advance to the knock out stage after pulling ahead 1-0 in their group stage finale vs Iran. Team USA started the match at coin flip odds, but after pulling ahead in the late stages of the second half, the Americans now have an 80% chance based on implied probability to advance to their first knock out stage since 2014.

Team USA Pulls To Second In Group With 1-0 Lead After Pulisic First Half Goal

Al MacMilan  : 

The United States are now in second place in Group B after pulling ahead of Iran 1-0 in the first half of their group stage finale. Meanwhile, England and Wales remained tied at 0-0. With that, Iran is now set at long shot odds of +275 to advance to the knock out stage.

Christian Pulisic Makes It 1-0 In 38th Minute And Moves To -400 Betting Favorite vs Iran

Al MacMilan  : 

38th minute - Sergino Dest puts a cross to Christian Pulisic who brillitantly puts the ball past the keeper. 1-0 United States!

Live Odds: The United States are now -400 betting favorites to defeat Iran.

Josh Sargent Puts Ball Over Bar As Team USA and Iran Remained Tied

Al MacMilan  : 

33rd minute - Timothy Weah (USA) puts a clean ball through the inside of the box to Josh Sargent, but the ball skips over his foot and is sent far over the bar. Could have been a goal.

The United States has six shots towards goal, with 2 shots on goal. Iran has zero shots on goal.

Live Odds: The United States line has shifted from -125 to -120 after 36 minutes of play.

0-0: Watch For Substitutes Begins As Team USA Bench Begins To Warm Up After 30 Minutes

Al MacMilan  : 

32nd minute - Ahmad Noorollahi (Iran) comes up injured and is in need of medical treatment. After the official signals to the trainer, the United States bench begins to warm up their substitutions after 30 minutes of play.

Live Odds: The 1H Draw is lined at odds of -275 after 33 minutes of play.

Team USA and Iran Tied 0-0 After 30 Minutes Of Play In 2022 World Cup Clash

Al MacMilan  : 

28th minute - Timothy Weah (USA) shows great awareness inside the box and pounces on a rebound. From an odd angle, Weah directs a header towards the middle of the net, but Alireza Beiranvand makes the save for Iran.

28th minute - Christian Pulisic (USA) takes a corner kick but fails to connect with any of his teammates. The ball is easily cleared by Iranian defenders.

Live Odds: The 1H Draw is lined at odds of -200 after 30 minutes of play.

USA 0-0 Iran After 25 Minutes Of Play In World Cup 2022 Group Stage Finale

Al MacMilan  : 

24th minute - Timothy Weah (USA) breaks free momentarily, but fails to capitalize and loses the ball.

23rd minute - Timothy Weah (USA) puts a sweet pass towards the goal, but an Iranian defender manages to avert the play from danger.

21st minute - Taremi (Iran) puts forth a poor pass. His attempt is hacked away by an American defender.

20th minute - Mehdi Taremi (Iran) committed a rule violation in a battle for a loose ball.

Live Odds: The United States are lined at odds of -125 to win the game on the 3-way moneyline.

Team USA and Iran Tied at Nil After 20 Minutes in Group Stage Finale

Al MacMilan  : 

19th minute - Antonee Robinson (USA) forces the ball into the penalty area, but one of the Iran defense is alert enough to clear the ball away.

Live Odds: The United States are lined at odds of -125 to win the game on the 3-way moneyline.

Team USA and Iran tied at 0-0 After 15 Minutes Of Play

Al MacMilan  : 

14th minute - Joshua Sargent (USA) puts a cross into the box, but Iran's defense quickly intercepts the ball.

Live Odds: Iran and the United States are both lined at odds of -110 to advance to the knock out stage.

Team USA and Iran Still Lined At Coin Flip Odds After Ten Minutes Of Play In Final Group Stage Fixture

Al MacMilan  : 

11th minute - Christian Pulisic (USA) coasts by Iran's defense and heads a cross towards the goal. The effort is blocked by Alireza Beiranvand, who made the easy save.

After 11 minutes of play the United States and Iran are still lined at -110 on both sides to advance to the knock out stage of the 2022 World Cup.

Up to the minute live updates on Team USA vs Iran

Al MacMilan  : 

9th minute - The referee sees a trip by Ramin Rezaeian (Iran) and doesn't hesitate to make a foul call.

8th minute - A cross attempt from Antonee Robinson is cleared from the goal by Iran defenders.

6th minute - Ramin Rezaeian (Iran) sent a beautiful cross in the penalty area, but was stopped by the Team USA defense who cleared the ball to safety.

USA vs IRAN Has Kicked Off In Final Fixtures Of 2022 Group B Round Robin

Al MacMilan  : 

Christian Pulisic made his way through a number of challenges but was ultimately stopped on his way to the goal. Iran and the United States are set at coin-flip odds in their final match up of the 2022 World Cup group stage.

Iran needs a win, or a draw + Wales loss in order to advance to their first knock out stage in World Cup history, while the U.S. needs an outright win.

Team USA is Currently BetMGM's Biggest Liability To Win 2022 World Cup

Al MacMilan  : 

Just a few short minutes before Team USA and Iran kick off their final group stage match up of the 2022 World Cup, industry insiders have acknowledged heavy steam behind the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team. 

According to Christian Cipollini, BetMGM's biggest liability of the tournament. is on Team USA to win the World Cup outright.

To make matters worse (or better) for the bookies, big money has come in on the U.S. in the lead up to their final group stage match-up against Iran. According to PointsBet, a bettor placed $1,000 on Team USA to win the World Cup at odds of 250-1 on Tuesday afternoon.

90% Of The Money Is On Team USA To Win Outright Vs Iran In World Cup 2022 Group Stage Finale

Al MacMilan  : 

The United States comes in as a coin flip favorite to defeat Iran in the final game of their 2022 World Cup group stage campaign. Team USA can advance with an outright win against the underdogs Iran, who need a win, or a draw and a Wales loss in order to advance to their first knock-out stage.

Just thirty minutes away from kick-off, FanDuel Sportsbook has disclosed that 92% of the money is currently on Team USA to win outright. Team USA hasn't won a game outright in the World Cup since 2014, and hasn't won any competition since defeating Granada back in June.

BetRivers Offering Odds Boost On Christian Pulisic To Score In Team USA World Cup Match Vs Iran

Al MacMilan  : 

The United States take on Iran in their final match in the 2022 World Cup group stage with a chance to advance to the knock out stage on the line. Both teams are lined at coin flip odds to advance to the next round, with Team USA needing an outright victory, and Iran needing either an outright win, or a draw and a Wales loss.

Team USA strike Christian Pulisic has been snake bitten as of late, having failed to score a goal in any competition since netting a goal for Chelsea against Wolverhamptom back in October. Nevertheless, BetRivers is offering an odds boost on Pulisic to score the first goal of the match, which is currently being offered at long-shot odds of 6-1.

World Cup Of Unders Continues Into Final Day Of Group B Action

Al MacMilan  : 

The World Cup of Unders is headed into it's tenth day and the tournament which is known for it's tight competition has delivered in the 2022 World Cup. After 34 games played, 71% of games have either gone Under the betting total, or have ended in a push, with just 10 of 34 games going Over the score line.

The World Cup of Unders has offered up many more lucrative opportunities for bettors who like tight soccer action. The 1H Under has managed to cash at a 59% rate over the first week and a half of the tournament, with just 8 games having gone over the betting total in the first half. While exactly half of the games played so far in this tournament have gone to half time tied.

FanDuel Offers Up Risk Free Bets On Team USA Ahead Of World Cup Group Stage Finale Vs Iran

Al MacMilan  : 

The United States are in a win or go home scenario against Iran in the final game of their Group B round robin. Team USA needs an outright win, or will face being eliminated from the group stage of the World Cup for the first time since 2006. 

FanDuel is offering customers risk free bets on the United States moneyline ahead of this afternoon's big game.

Team USA have lost their winning touch as of late, and haven't managed an outright win the tournament since 2014. Beyond that, the U.S. has failed to earn a winning result in any competition since June, going 0-1-4 since, with just two goals in that stretch.

Based on the current Iran vs USA odds, the US Men's Soccer team holds a 48% chance to advance to the next round of the tournament.

Betting Favorites Remain At Par Headed Into Pivotal USA vs IRAN Group Stage Finale

Al MacMilan  : 

The United States comes in as an even money betting favorite against Iran in their final game in the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup. With back to back draws in this year's tournament, the U.S. has failed to win outright in three straight World Cup matches, including their 2014 quarterfinal loss to Belgium. 

After 34 games played in the 2022 World Cup, the betting favorite has split the result straight down the middle. The chalk side has won outright in 17 of 34 games, while the dog/draw result has matched that result respectfully. While the betting underdog has only won outright in 8 of the 34 games played so far in this tournament, a $100 bettor who has backed the dog in every game has earned a profit of +$3104 so far.

Iran comes in as a near 3-1 long shot to pull off the outright victory, with the betting total set at 2.5 goals.

USA vs IRAN Live Odds Set At Coin Flip To Advance Ahead Of Final Group B Fixtures

Al MacMilan  : 

History is now for the Iran men's national soccer team, who have a chance to advance to the knock out stage of the World Cup for the first time in the country's history. Iran bounced back after a poor performance in a 6-2 loss to England with a win 2-0 over Wales, marking the country's first win over a European opponent in World Cup history. 

A win for Iran would mean progressing to the knock out stage, while a draw would be enough if Wales fails to beat England, which the betting odds are not favoring. Iran's first World Cup win came back in 1998 against the United States, who will need an outright win to advance to their first knock out round since 2014.

Based on the implied probability of the current USA vs Iran odds, the Americans hold a 47.9% chance of winning outright, while Iran/Draw result remains slightly favored, with implied chances of about 52.1%

