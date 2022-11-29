1H Under Betting Trend Continues To Cash In 2022 World Cup

After 36 first halfs, the 1H Under has continued to be one of the most profitable betting trends of the entire 2022 World Cup. With just one goal scored in the 90 minutes of combined action in the first half of both USA vs Iran, and Wales vs England, the 1H Under has improved to a 58% win rate since the start of the tournament.

With that, a $100 bettor who has backed the 1H Under in every game so far in this year's World Cup has turned a profit of +$1112. That's a profit of +$30.80 per game, win or lose.

