Bet on the 2022 World Cup With The Best Sportsbooks Promo Codes and Bonus Offers

World Cup USA vs England Live Updates and Soccer Betting Promos

World Cup live updates from Qatar. Stay up to date with 2022 World Cup betting promo offers and bonus codes as the United States takes on England on Friday
Friday Nov 25, 2022
Harry Kane Favored To Score First Goal In USA vs England World Cup Match Up

England strike Harry Kane is the betting favorite to score the first goal in the match-up between the US and England. Kane was left off of the score sheet in England's 6-2 win over Iran on Monday, but is lined as the +280 betting favorite to be the first one through on Friday vs America.

Kane has managed to put 12 goals in his EPL campaign for the Tottenham Hotspurs in 15 games, and managed to put up the most goals (6) in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Kane's lack of scoring in England's first match-up of the tournament was somewhat surprising. However, with the betting market favoring Kane to have a stand out performance against the states, the +110 betting line of Kane to score a goal at any time looks to have strong betting value.

USA vs England World Cup Match Ironically Takes Place On Fitting Historical Anniversary

The United States at 7-1 underdogs as they face their Group B foes in England on Friday afternoon to cap off day six of the 2022 World Cup. The Brits are coming off a strong performance against Iran earlier this week, a match that ended in a 6-2 blow out. Meanwhile, the U.S. are coming off a spirited 1-1 draw against Wales, and will look to parlay that momentum into further success against England.

In the perfect pinch of irony, today's match-up between the U.S. and England takes place on the 239th anniversary of Evacuation Day, the date in which the British Army retreated from New York, which is historically known to mark the end of the American Revolutionary War. 

Over two centuries later, and the rivalry between the Brits and Yanks has gone from war to sport, as the two teams will renew their hostilities on the pitch on Friday, with England remaining winless against the Americans in all competitive international play dating back to 1950.

USA Vs England Caps Off Day Six Of World Cup Betting

The United States and England meet for just the third time in World Cup history on Friday as the two teams jockey for position in Group B. Earlier today, Iran defeated Wales, leaving the race for the top two positions in the group wide open headed into today's tie between the U.S. and Brits.

When it comes to soccer fanaticism, the United States' pales in comparison to their English siblings on the other side of the pond. Nevertheless, the U.S. have historically faired well against the Brits in this tournament, and hold an undefeated record against England with one win (1950) and a 1-1 draw back in 2010.

The U.S. participated in the very first World Cup in 1930, finishing in the semi finals, their best result to date. After the 1950 World Cup which saw the U.S. upset England by a score of 1-0, the Americans remained absent from the tournament until 1990. From 1990 to 2014 the Americans appeared in seven straight tournaments, with the 2018 World Cup in Russia being the only tournament they failed to qualify for. 

England comes in as a -200 betting favorite, with the Americans lined at odds as high as 7-1 on the moneyline to pull off the outright victory.

