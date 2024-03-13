March Madness Odds 2024 - Who Is the Betting Favorite?

With the clock ticking down to tip-off on this season's NCAA Tournament, the UCONN Huskies continue to lead the way as betting favorites on the 2024 March Madness odds. But regardless of which college basketball team you are backing on the national championship odds, you can be ready to make your March Madness picks with thousands in bonuses by signing up today at the top online sports betting sites in the nation.

Read on to learn more about the exclusive welcome offers unlocked by the best sportsbook promo codes being offered just in time for this year's Big Dance, and how you can give yourself an edge on the March Madness odds by signing up today.

Bet on March Madness 2024 Favorites Using the Best NCAAB Betting Apps

Sportsbook Promo Code Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer DraftKings (No promo code needed) Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Fanatics Sportsbook (No promo code needed) Bet $100, Get $100 (10x Days) FanDuel (No promo code needed) Bet $5, Win $200 in Bonus Bets

The NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular sports betting events of the year, so it's no surprise that the best sports betting apps have pulled out all the stops with a selection of lucrative welcome offers for new customers.

If you are at least 21 years, located in a US state where mobile sports betting is legal and signing up for the first time, there is a welcome offer for you.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS when placing your first $5 wager, and you'll get $150 in bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 allows you to get a bonus bet – up to $1,000 – if your first bet loses.

DraftKings Promo Code: When you claim the DraftKings promo code, you'll get a $150 in instant bonus bets when you sign up and wager $5.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is a Bet $100, Get $100 in bonus bets if your wager loses for 10 consecutive days. Get up to $1,000 in total bonus bets.

FanDuel Promo Code: Place a first-time $5 moneyline wager using the FanDuel promo code, and if it wins, you'll get $200 in bonus bets.

March Madness 2024 Odds & Betting Favorites

You can learn more about this limited time welcome offers for new customers by clicking on the links above. Once you decide which of these sportsbook promo codes are best for you, the sign-up process is quick and easy.

You will be asked to complete a sign-up form by providing key personal information along with documentation verifying your identity, and don't forget to type the sportsbook promo code in the field provided on the sign-up form to ensure you enjoy all the benefits of your selected welcome offer.

Once your new account is verified and you have downloaded the betting app for the sportsbook of your choice from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, you can make a qualifying first deposit using such widely accepted payment methods as credit cards or PayPal.

You will then be ready to unlock your top sportsbook welcome bonus by making a qualifying bet on any sports betting market including this year's March Madness futures.

Unlock Thousands in Bonuses for March Madness 2024 Betting Favorites

It remains a tight three-way race for the top of the national championship odds, with both the Houston Cougars and Purdue Boilermakers closely trailing the UCONN Huskies. Regardless of which teams you are favoring in this year's NCAA Tournament bracket, you can be ready to make your best college basketball picks ahead of the start of this year's edition of March Madness with thousands in bonus bets by signing up today at the top online betting sites.

The Big Dance is set to begin, so don't delay. Click on the links above to sign up today using the sportsbook promo codes introduced just in time for March Madness, and enjoy all the benefits of betting on the college basketball odds using the nation's top sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.