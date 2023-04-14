Massachusetts Sportsbooks: Redeem Welcome Offers At The Best MA Sportsbooks

What a great time for Massachusetts betting apps to be legalized, with the three teams from the state's four major sports all in primetime action. Even better, many of the top sportsbooks in Massachusetts are handing out great welcome offers with Massachuetts betting promos to get you started.

It's much easier these days for bettors, considering you can bet right from the convenience of your mobile phone while you're within the Massachusetts borders. Below, we have listed the top Massachusetts betting promos for you to examine and decide which one is best for you.

Claim Welcome Offers From Massachusetts Betting Apps

Sign up for Massachusetts betting apps today claim your welcome offers to give you a head start on your upcoming sports betting journey. If you are at least 21 years of age and physically located in the state of Massachusetts, follow these easy steps to sign up:

Click on the link for the Massachusetts sportsbooks you want to sign up for. This will take you to the sportsbook's sign-up page of your choosing.

Enter your identifying information, which includes your name, physical address, and email address in order to create your account.

Enter the promo code – if necessary.

Make the minimum qualifying deposit to claim the bonus from your desired Massachusetts betting app, then repeat those steps for any other sportsbook you'd like to sign up for.

Redeem Welcome Offers From Massachusetts Betting Apps

Upon signing up for Massachusetts betting apps today, you'll redeem thousands of dollars in welcome bonuses. In order to claim these offers, follow the steps below to sign up:

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: When you sign up using the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you'll get a $1,000 first-bet offer to use today.

Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTOFULL: Signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTOFULL gets you a $1,250 first-bet offer to use immediately.

WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code: When you sign up using the WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code, you'll get $100 in bonus bets upon placing your first $100 wager.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: Place a $5 wager with the DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code to instantly get $200 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: When you sign up using the FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code, you'll get $150 in bonus bets upon placing your first $5 wager.

Place Wagers On Boston Sports With Massachusetts Betting Apps

It's a big weekend for Beantown sports, with the Boston Celtics starting their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 3:30 pm EST. The Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Angels for a four-game series starting on Friday, which is capped off by the traditional Marathon Monday game at 11:10 am EST. Not to mention, the NHL Playoffs start on Monday, as the Bruins will look to make a deep run after setting the single-season record for wins. Sign up with the best Massachusetts betting promos to bet on the Celtics NBA Finals odds, the Red Sox MLB odds, and the Bruins Stanley Cup odds today.

There are plenty of Boston sports to bet on this week, but make sure you use one of the listed promo codes in order to get bonus bets as you begin your rise in the sports betting game. If you'd like to get bonus bets right off the bat, the DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code gets you $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager while the FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code also requires an initial $5 wager, but you only get $150 in bonus bets on that offer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.