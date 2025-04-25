Missouri Sports Betting Launch Countdown: Proposed Rules Head to Governor

There was another important step taken this week in the journey to launch Missouri sports betting , with the Missouri Gaming Commission sending proposed rules to the desk of Gov. Mike Kehoe on Wednesday. These proposed rules were submitted after the state completed its mandatory public input period. No public commentary was cited, meaning the state should have a smoother path forward for the proposed regulations.

The governor's office now has the opportunity to review the rules and potentially offer feedback or revisions. Once that process is complete, any amended rules are expected to be formally approved during May's Missouri Gaming Commission meeting — an important milestone to solidify the framework for launching some of the industry's top sports betting sites in the state.

Timeline for Missouri Sports Betting Launch

Despite the momentum, Missouri bettors will still need to be patient before enjoying Missouri sportsbook promos . Because Secretary of State Denny Hoskins opted not to include the law under an emergency enactment provision, the legislation can't go into effect until at least August 30. That marks the date when sportsbook operators — including heavyweights like FanDuel, DraftKings, Fanatics, BetMGM, and bet365 — can officially begin applying for licenses. The Missouri Gaming Commission has been authorized to grant up to 14 sportsbook licenses, sparking significant interest from operators eager to enter the Missouri market. We expect that to also include the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code offer, which will unlock a great welcome bonus for new players.

Initially, the hope was that sports betting apps would go live in the spring. However, the current timeline points toward a late fall 2025 launch, which aligns with the back half of the NFL regular season. The constitutional deadline for the start of sports betting in the Show-Me State is Dec. 1.

What to Expect from Missouri's Sports Betting Future

Missourians narrowly approved sports betting in the state last November, passing the initiative by less than 0.5% of the vote. Once live, Missouri bettors can expect access to a full library of welcome offers, bonus bets, and other incentives that are typically rolled out by operators looking to claim early market share. That should include the DraftKings Missouri promo code offer, which will unlock a great deal for new bettors placing their first wagers.

Sportsbook brands are already making moves in anticipation of launch. Just last month, bet365 signed a formal partnership with the MLB's St. Louis Cardinals, becoming the team's official sports betting partner. That could be the first of many sportsbooks in the state that start ramping up local marketing and partnership efforts in the months to come, with one potential option being the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code offer. Bookmark this page so you're always up to date on the latest partnerships between operators and local teams.

Missouri is on the brink of becoming the next U.S. state to go live with mobile sports betting. While that will not include the legalization or launch of Missouri online casinos , the wait is almost over for bettors in the state to place wagers on their favorite sports teams.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.