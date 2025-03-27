Missouri to Begin Accepting Applications for Sports Betting Licenses on May 15

The timeline for a launch of Missouri sports betting continues to gain clarity. Missouri state gaming regulators recently announced that they will begin accepting applications from the leading sports betting sites on May 15 before those regulations take effect on August 30.

By law, the state has until Dec. 1, 2025 to launch its online sports betting platforms, and it should meet those requirements with ease – despite delaying initial plans to launch in June or July.

The state will have 14 available licenses that the leading Missouri sports betting apps may apply for. The expectation is that some of the industry's biggest names such as Bally Bet, bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, ESPN BET, Fanatics, and FanDuel each will apply and receive licenses to operate in the state.

One of the sports betting apps confirmed in the Show-Me State is bet365, which entered an agreement on Monday to become the official betting sponsor of MLB's St. Louis Cardinals.

What Sports Will You Be Able to Wager on in Missouri?

BetMGM is also expected to launch in the state and has a partnership with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs. The two organizations joined forces in 2022 when Kansas formally launched its online betting platform.

Players in the state will be able to place wagers on MLB games, and bet365 Missouri's partnership with the Cardinals only solidifies that. BetMGM and FanDuel are the official betting sponsors of Major League Baseball, so expect to see plenty of promotions and offers there for players.

Beyond that, players will be able to bet on all other major sports such as the NBA, NHL, PGA Tour, NASCAR, tennis, and much more. Bettors will be able to place wagers on college sports such as football and basketball, though it's unclear if that will include games played within the state lines and games involving Missouri-based teams. Some states like Arizona and Illinois have such restrictions.

Regardless of any potential college sports betting limitations, there will be hundreds of odds to choose from for players.

Will There be Sportsbook Promos & Welcome Bonus Offers in Missouri?

There may be as many as 14 online sportsbooks that launch in the Show-Me State. The industry's largest operators are all expected to earn licenses, and prospective bettors and sports fans in the state will be able to register with as many operators as they choose.

There will most likely be thousands in Missouri sportsbook promos up for grabs for new players who register for accounts at these operators. There may also be pre-registration offers that add to the perks and offers available for players before online sports betting actually launches in the state.

Proponents are hoping online sports betting could pave the way for Missouri online casinos , although lawmakers have remained resistant. Retail casinos have been legal in the state for more than three decades.

