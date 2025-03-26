Sportsbook Promos & Bonuses for MLB Opening Day 2025 | Make Best MLB Bets Today

Last week's Tokyo Series between the Dodgers and Cubs was terrific, but Major League Baseball's official Opening Day celebrations are happening tomorrow. And for those of us who desire lucrative sportsbook promos to use on these games, you've come to the right place for some special MLB Opening Day 2025 sportsbook promos.

We all need some more Paul Skenes and Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. in our lives, and MLB Opening Day 2025 will launch into a great weekend of MLB betting on top sports betting apps.

Our experts have broken down the top MLB betting promos for MLB Opening Day. Signing up is a snap. Just tap BET NOW next to all the offers you want.

Best Sportsbook Promos to Use for MLB Opening Day 2025

💰 Betting Site ✅ Sportsbook Promo Codes 🔥 Sportsbook Bonuses BetMGM ROTOSPORTS / ROTOBG150 First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 / Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) Caesars Sportsbook ROTODYW Bet $1, Get 10 100% Profit Boosts Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Bet $30, Get $300 / $1000 No Sweat Bets bet365 ROTOWIRE Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets, Guaranteed DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets If You Win

Promos last verified: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus

Want the biggest MLB Opening Day 2025 offer out there? Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and get a $1,500 first-bet offer that refunds a losing first wager with bonus bets.

Here's how one of the best MLB betting promos works: If your first bet loses, you will receive a refund up to $1,500. You receive five bonus bets — each valued at 20% of your original wager — if your first bet was $50 or more. You get one bonus bet that equals your original wager if your first bet was less than $50. BetMGM gives you seven days to play your bonus bet(s) on baseball or any other sport you like.

In Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, bettors can use the code ROTOBG150 and score $150 in bonus bets with a winning first wager of $10 or more on any set of odds. The $150 is delivered as three $50 bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo

Caesars Sportsbook has created an awesome sportsbook promo for MLB Opening Day 2025 and throughout the weekend — assuming you think the chance to double your profit is something awesome. Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and you'll collect 10 100% profit-boost tokens as soon as you play a first bet for as little as $1.

The instant you place your $1 first bet, Caesars Sportsbook places the 10 100% profit-boost tokens in your account. You have 14 days to play them. When you attach one to a bet, you'll double your profit on that bet if it wins. Just keep in mind your maximum wager (when using a token) is $25, and the bet must have odds of -10000 or better. The maximum added profit you can earn per boost is $2,500.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promos

If you're in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI. NJ, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA or WV, tap into the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and you'll collect $300 in bonus bets just for placing $30 in bonus bets. If you're in any other state, you will get a No Sweat Bet up to $100 for 10 days in a row. Both are among the best sportsbook promos available.

With the former offer, place a $10 first bet today on any MLB odds of -500 or better (or another sport). As soon as your bet gets settled — win or lose — Fanatics zips you $100 in bonus bets. Opt in tomorrow and the next day and you'll enjoy the same for a total of $300 in bonus bets.

bet365 Betting Bonus Code

Who doesn't want a bunch of bonus bets for MLB Opening Day 2025? Sign up with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets deal is all yours.

This MLB betting promo as simple as it sounds. The moment you make your $5 first bet, bet365 wires you $150 in bonus bets. You have seven days to play them on MLB, the NCAA Tournament or anything else that excites you.

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Promo

The bonus bets gravy train just keeps on chugging when you set yourself up with the DraftKings promo code , one of the top sportsbook promos. Once you make a $5 first bet, DraftKings rewards you with $200 in bonus bets instantly.

The second you lock in your $5 first bet, DraftKings won't wait to see whether you win or lose — it'll instantly place eight $25 bonus bets in your account. You're also given seven days to play them on your choice of sports. When it comes to sportsbook promos and bonuses, it doesn't get much better from sports betting sites.

FanDuel MLB Betting Promo

Sign up with the FanDuel promo code and, you guessed it, you're on the path to more bonus bets. When you win your $5 first bet, FanDuel celebrates by sending you $200 in bonus bets as well as your winnings.

To put yourself in the best position to collect the $200 in bonus bets, our advice is to find a big favorite and bet it on the moneyline. Click on the NCAAM and NCAAW tabs to find the favorites in the tournaments. It's worth it to click the Tennis and UFC tabs in your hunt for the best odds to win that first bet.

Bet on MLB Opening Weekend With Sportsbook Promos

MLB has 14 games lined up for Thursday — starting with the New York Yankees' Carlos Rodon throwing the first pitch at 3 p.m. ET against Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers on ESPN. As Opening Day unfolds, we'll get our first chance to see Garrett Crochet pitching for the Boston Red Sox, ex-Yankee Luis Severino pitching for the no-city "Athletics" and we'll enjoy a Cy Young showdown between Detroit's Tarik Skubal and the Dodgers' Blake Snell at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

On Friday, the Colorado Rockies and the Tampa Bay Rays play their opener — and it'll be our first chance to see the Rays play at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. The Rays are calling the Yankees' open-air minor-league field home throughout 2025 because Tropicana Field's roof was ripped to shreds by Hurricane Milton in October.

Opening Weekend can set the tone for the season. Will the Dodgers really be as dominant as the top MLB betting sites seem to indicate? The over-under on Dodgers' wins generally has been set at 105.5. The Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees are generally expected to be their closest pursuers.

Whether you want to bet on this weekend's games or MLB futures or anything else that inspires you, now's the time to learn about all the special sportsbook promos and bonuses available to new bettors. As you're shifting through these Opening Day MLB betting promos, keep in mind you're allowed to sign up for as many of these as you want.

