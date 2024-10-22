Best NBA Betting Promos & Sites: Claim $6000 in Bonus Bets for NBA Odds Tonight

We are so back, and you can use the best NBA betting promos for all of the Opening Week action! After an entire offseason of big dreams and aspirations, it's finally time to get this party underway.

When you sign up for a new account at the top sports betting apps, they are all hitting the hardwood with enticing welcome offers to get you started off on the right foot. Whether you're looking for bonus bets right off the bat or first-bet forgiveness, you'll certainly find something you'll like from these companies.

There is still an entire season of action to go, but you can get yourself locked in early with these welcome offers. You can sign up for a new account at different times during the year or get started immediately with some bonus bets in your back pocket with these elite sportsbook promos.

NBA Betting Promos & Sites for October 22

🏈 NBA Betting Site ✔️ NBA Betting Promo 💰 NBA Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer ESPN BET ROTO $1000 First Bet Reset Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet & Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $300 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net Hard Rock Bet Click Here Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets

Below, you will find the best NBA betting promos for pro hoops games from the most notable online sportsbooks in America.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Come through in the clutch with a bonus bet – up to $1,000 – if you place a first-time wager that loses.

ESPN Bet Promo Code ROTO: You can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets from a first-time loss on a wager.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: If your first bet on 10 days consecutive days loses, you'll get up to $100 in bonus bets back each day – for a max total of $1,000. If you are located in NY, you'll get $50 in bonus bets for placing a $5 wager.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Snag up to $1,500 in bonus bets from "The King of Sportsbooks" if your first bet comes in a losing effort. In select states, claim a limited time Bet & Get offer.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Use your No Regret First Bet – up to $100 – when placing your first-time wager.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Get a First Bet Safety Net, up to $1,000, if your first bet doesn't win.

DraftKings Promo Code: One of the most famous sportsbooks steps on to the field with a welcome offer that gets you $200 in bonus bets for placing a simple first-time $5 wager.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if your first bet wins with this newest version of FanDuel's latest welcome offer.

Wager on the Best NBA Odds for Opening Week

It's time to hit the hardwood and wager on the best NBA odds for Opening Week with these exclusive NBA betting apps.

It all gets tipped off on Tuesday night with a TNT primetime doubleheader featuring Knicks-Celtics and Timberwolves-Lakers. On Wednesday, the massive 10-game slate is headlined by the Bucks-76ers and Suns-Clippers ESPN doubleheader. Meanwhile, TNT is back in action with another doubleheader on Thursday night featuring the Spurs-Mavericks and Thunder-Nuggets.

How to Sign Up for NBA Betting Sites & Apps

If you are a new customer who is at least 21 years old, and located in a state with legal sports betting, you can sign up at any of the top NBA betting sites by following these steps when betting on NBA games:

Click on the sportsbook promo link that you are most interested in. Be sure to read the terms & conditions for each welcome offer to make sure that you are eligible.

Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number to get started with the registration process. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity.

Enter the promo code – if one is necessary.

Deposit funds into your new account with the minimum qualifying amount. Each sportsbook will have a different amount, so make sure you double-check the info needed. You will be able to deposit using payment methods like PayPal and credit cards.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.