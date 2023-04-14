NBA Playoff Futures Picks: Who Will Win The NBA Finals?

After Tuesday's pair of play-in tournament games, we now know the top seven seeds in each Conference for the NBA playoffs. The field is nearly set, and the teams battling it out for the No. 8 seeds don't have much of a chance of winning the NBA Finals anyway, so this is the perfect time to make some bets on NBA Finals odds on the best sports betting apps.

Who Will Win The NBA Finals?

After posting a league-best 58-24 record in the regular season, the Bucks are the rightful favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals. Milwaukee has +275 odds to do so on BetMGM. This same core, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, won the NBA Finals in 2021. Injuries derailed Milwaukee's playoff run last year, but the top-seeded Bucks are healthier heading into the 2023 postseason.

Other Top Teams' Odds To Win The NBA Finals

Milwaukee is the pick to win the NBA Finals, but if you want to go for a team with longer odds, some of the top alternatives include the Celtics (+350), Suns (+500) and Nuggets (+1000). Boston finished with the second-best record in the NBA at 57-25 this season after making the NBA Finals in 2022. The Celtics beat the Bucks in the playoffs last season, but Milwaukee was missing key contributor Khris Middleton due to a knee injury.

The Suns are the favorites to make it out of the West and have the second-highest upside after the Bucks. Phoenix will likely have to win a few road games to advance as the No. 4 seed, but this team has an unmatched collection of talent when healthy, with Kevin Durant joining the core of Chris Paul, Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton. The Nuggets will have home-court advantage through at least the Western Conference Finals, and this Nikola Jokic-led Denver team went 34-7 at home en route to the No. 1 seed in the West.

How To Bet On NBA Playoff Futures Picks

