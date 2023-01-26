NFL Parlay Picks: Conference Championship Round NFL Parlays To Bet

Just four NFL teams remain in the hunt for Super Bowl LVII. The Super Bowl participants will be decided Sunday, when the 49ers and Eagles meet in the NFC Championship Game, then the Bengals and Chiefs face off in a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game.

You can get some skin in the game Sunday by betting on NFL parlay picks. Below, you'll find a couple of recommended Conference Championship round NFL betting parlays to bet.

Two Conference Championship Round NFL Parlays To Bet As Your NFL Parlay Picks

The most common NFL bet types on top sports betting apps such as BetMGM or FanDuel Sportsbook are moneyline, spread and point total bets. You can combine multiple bets into parlays, which have higher potential payouts but need all legs to hit in order to win. Both NFL parlay picks below are two-leg parlays.

The first of the two Conference Championship round NFL parlays to bet focuses on moneyline wagers. The 49ers (+125) in Philadelphia and Chiefs (+100) at home against the Bengals are both modest underdogs. Betting on San Francisco and Kansas City to both advance to a rematch of Super Bowl LIV works out to +350 odds on BetMGM, so a winning $50 parlay would pay out an additional $175 for a total of $225.

The second Conference Championship round NFL parlay to bet consists of two point spreads. Take under 45.5 combined points between the 49ers and Eagles. These two elite defenses allowed only 21 combined points in the NFC divisional round. Parlay that with over 47.0 points between the Chiefs and Bengals. Kansas City has scored at least 24 points in 10 consecutive games, while Cincinnati has averaged 28.3 PPG during its 10-game winning streak.

Who Can Wager On The Conference Championship Round NFL Parlay Picks Above

The aforementioned Conference Championship round NFL parlays are available to bet for anyone who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where mobile sports betting is legal. The growing list of eligible states recently added Ohio.

Eligible users can bet on the NFL parlay picks above, or any of the individual legs, by signing up for a mobile sportsbook. You can create an account and start betting in minutes by filling out nominal personal information including your name, address, email address and date of birth.

Promos To Use With The Conference Championship Round NFL Parlays To Bet

All of the leading NFL betting apps offer promotions for new users, and eligible users can capitalize on multiple welcome offers by signing up for as many different mobile sportsbooks as they would like. If you use BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a $1,000 risk-free first bet before placing the aforementioned 49ers and Chiefs moneyline parlay on BetMGM at +350 odds, you would be in line for either a $4,500 payout or a $1,000 free bet.

Other popular promos include first-bet insurance up to $1,250 through Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBONUS, and a bet $20, get $100 offer with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE. Using our FanDuel Promo Code or DraftKings Promo Code, respectively, allows you to bet $5 and get $150 in free bets (FanDuel), or bet $5 and get $200 instantly (DraftKings).

