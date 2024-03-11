North Carolina Sports Betting Promos | Last Day to Pre-Register with BetMGM, FanDuel & More

March 11, 2024 is the official launch date for North Carolina sports betting, giving individuals in the Tar Heel State several lucrative welcome bonuses to claim during pre-registration.

As long as a sports bettor is at least 21 years old, physically present in North Carolina and a first-time customer at their preferred online sportsbook, they can pre-register a new online sportsbook account with any of these excellent NC betting promos.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link located next to your preferred online sportsbook and pre-register a new online sportsbook account and enter any associated promo code to qualify for hundreds in bonus bets to wager on a wide variety of online sports betting markets, bet types, and odds. Wager March Madness and more once North Carolina sportsbooks officially go live on March 11, 2024 at noon ET in the Old North State.

Pre-Register with the Best North Carolina Betting Promo Codes

New customers can pre-register to qualify for the best North Carolina betting promos set to go live in the Tar Heel State.

Choose from any of these top sports betting sites and apps before pre-registering a new online sportsbook account using the associated promo code to unlock lucrative bonus bets. To get started, click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link next to your preferred online sportsbook. This brings you to the new customer pre-registration sign-up portal, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and mailing address.

Enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to finish pre-registering a new online sportsbook account. Remember to manually enter any associated promo code text into the corresponding promo code or bonus code field on the sign-up portal. Then, make a qualifying deposit, anywhere from $5 to $10, depending on the online sportsbook, to unlock hundreds in bonus bets once online sports betting launches on March 11.

Claim North Carolina Betting Promos for Pre-Registration

Since there are a lot of online sportsbook operators licensed to launch on March 11 in the Tar Heel State, we've helped condense their pre-registration welcome offers below.

Click on any of these preferred "BET NOW" sign-up links to pre-register a new online sportsbook account during the pre-registration window leading up to the March 11 launch date to qualify for these excellent pre-registration welcome bonuses available to unlock and wager on March 11, 2024, at noon ET.

BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Pre-Register and Get $200 in Bonus Bets on Launch Day.

Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code ROTODBL

Pre-Register and Get Seven 100% Bet Boosts on Launch Day.

ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC

Pre-Register and Bet $10 on Launch Day, Get $225 in Bonus Bets.

bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code ROTONC

Pre-Register and Get $100 in Extra Bonus Bets, Plus $200 Launch Day Promo.

Fanatics North Carolina Sportsbook Promo

Get $1,100 in Bonus Bets + $60 in Fanatics.com Store Credit.

FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code

Get $100 in Bonus Bets When You Pre-Register + $200 at Launch.

DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code

Get $100 in Bonus Bets When You Pre-Register + $200 at Launch.

Get Hundreds in Bonus Bets to Wager on NCAAB March Madness

Newly pre-registered customers qualify to get hundreds in bonus bets to wager on NCAAB March Madness and college basketball betting odds once this annual tournament starts on March 17.

Place a qualifying wager, bonus bet or any other real cash wager on a variety of college basketball odds, including moneyline and total, or invest in college basketball player props, such as total three-pointers and total assists. College basketball game props are another top betting market, featuring first-half moneyline and first-basket scorer props to wager.

Click on any of these "BET NOW" pre-registration links on this page and enter the pre-registration promo code to qualify for hundreds of bonus bets that can be wagered on March Madness betting markets and more once online sportsbooks go live on March 11, 2024 in North Carolina.

