One Last Step - NC Sports Betting Bill Just Needs Signature From Governor

Only one last step is needed for a North Carolina sports betting bill to become a reality. North Carolina House Bill 347 just needs a signature from Governor Roy Cooper.

The House just voted 69-44 to concur with the changes made to House Bill 347 by the Senate last week. Now, Governor Cooper has ten days from the time that he receives the bill to sign the legislation into law, bringing some of the best sports betting apps to the Tar Heel State starting in 2024.

The Senate made several amendments to HB 347 after it was initially drafted in the House. These changes include raising the tax rate from 14 percent to 18 percent, removing promotional code deductions as tax credits for sportsbook operators, and eliminating historical horse racing via slot machines or Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) in the Old North State.

After HB 347 is signed into law, the North Carolina Lottery Commission has until January 8, 2024 to set rules and regulations for online sportsbook operators who apply and pay $1 million for their license. While the official launch date is not yet set, the state Lottery Commission has a year from the signing of HB 347 to issue licenses to sportsbook operators to prepare for the Tar Heel State's go live date in 2024.

HB 347 allows the North Carolina Education Lottery to issue and approve licenses for up to 12 online sportsbook operators. This also includes licenses for the two tribal gaming operators that exist in North Carolina, which legally operate based on a General Assembly law passed back in 2019 permitting on-site tribal casinos. License costs are set at $1 million, while the sportsbook operator gets taxed at an 18 percent rate on all revenue. Horse racing platforms pay an annual fee equivalent to one percent of the handle wagered by North Carolina sports bettors.

