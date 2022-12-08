Rams vs Raiders Betting Guide: Picks, Predictions, And Best Bets

When it comes to NFL Week 14, there are a lot of matchups with NFL playoff implications attached to them. However, that will not be the case in the NFL Week 14 edition of Thursday Night Football when the Rams take on the Raiders.

Despite a lackluster game, you can add some excitement of your own to the action by betting on this TNF matchup while taking advantage of the best betting promo along the way. Below, the best TNF sports betting promos will be discussed for this Rams vs. Raiders matchup as well as our picks, predictions, and best bets on the best sports betting sites.

Rams vs. Raiders Betting Offers And Promotions

If you want to bet on Rams vs. Raiders picks, you can do so while unlocking the best TNF betting promos available at all of the top NFL betting apps today.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: When new users sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you will gain access to a three-tiered welcome offer. While you will get your first bet, on Caesars, for up to $1,250, you will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits when you use this promo code today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will give new users a $1,000 risk-free to use on any open sports betting market offered at BetMGM, including Rams vs. Raiders predictions today.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: Depending on where you are located, there are two terrific offers with the WynnBET Promo Code. First, if you are located in CO, MI, and NJ, you will get $50 in free bets and $50 in online casino credits when you bet $100 when you sign up with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTO. However, new users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, and NY will get $200 in free bets when they bet $20 when they sign up with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE today.

DraftKings Promo Code: When you register with the DraftKings Promo Code, new users will get a chance to win $150 in free bets when they bet at least $5 on a pregame NFL moneyline. You will get your free bets as long as the moneyline you bet on settles as a winner.

FanDuel Promo Code: Using the FanDuel Promo Code will give new users a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. You can use your No Sweat First Bet to bet on any open sports betting market offered at FanDuel Sportsbook, including Rams vs. Raiders best bets today.

Claim NFL Betting Offers For Rams vs. Raiders Picks

To claim NFL betting offers for TNF's Rams vs. Raiders picks, click through the link next to the welcome offer you want to sign up for now. When you do so, you will be rerouted to the sportsbook correlated with the offer you want to sign up for so you can begin the new user registration process.

Upon registering, enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number while also entering the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB for new account verification purposes. If the offer you want to sign up for calls for you to enter a bonus code or a promo code to activate your offer, enter that now. If the offer you are signing up for calls for you to make a qualifying first-time deposit, be sure to make that deposit now.

Keep in mind that all of these offers may appear similar, but they are being featured at rival sportsbooks, meaning the terms and conditions for each offer will differ. The best way to combat this is to take the time and read through the small print affiliated with each betting promo you are registering for to avoid any future misunderstandings.

Rams vs. Raiders Betting Guide - Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets

The best bet that you can make for Thursday Night Football's Rams vs. Raiders game is on the Raiders to cover the -6 point spread with -110 NFL Week 14 odds. While the Raiders got off to a horrific start to the year, they are beginning to click. They have won each of the past three games while covering the spread in all three of those matchups as well.

You can bet on this Rams vs. Raiders NFL betting market with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS completely risk-free for up to $1,000. The best part is that if the Raiders fail to cover, BetMGM will cover the full stake of your first bet in free bets for up to $1,000 thanks to this generous welcome offer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.