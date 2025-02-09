Best Saquon Barkley Super Bowl 2025 Prop Bets: Rushing Yards, Total Touchdowns & More

The best Saquon Barkley Super Bowl prop bets are a way to get some betting action at sports betting apps on a player who is having a season for the ages. Barkley is also one of the Super Bowl MVP odds favorites, as he has a chance at setting team and NFL records in rush yards gained in a combined regular season and postseason.

If you sign up with the top sportsbook promos to make these wagers, you can shop around for the best NFL odds for these Saquon Barkley prop bets. This is a percentage play, as sports betting sites often have slightly different odds levels that can make a difference in your profit pursuit.

This review will provide you with multiple NFL betting options for the best Saquon Barkley prop bets, detail the various Super Bowl odds for those bets and give you information about the various NFL betting promos that are available to new customers.

Best Saquon Barkley Super Bowl 2025 Prop Bets

Best Saquon Barkley Prop Bets Odds Sportsbook Click to Bet Longest Rush Over 23.5 Yards -140 BetMGM BET NOW Anytime Touchdown -208 Caesars Sportsbook BET NOW Score 2+ Touchdowns +220 Fanatics Sportsbook BET NOW Over 127.5 Rush + Receiving Yards -115 bet365 BETNOW 120+ Rush Yards +117 DraftKings BET NOW Over 19.5 MPH -114 FanDuel BET NOW Over 20.5 Rush Attempts -125 Hard Rock Bet BET NOW

Best Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Prop Bets: Longest Rush Over 23.5 Yards (-140 at BetMGM)

Barkley tallied a rush of 34 or more yards in three of his past five games and posted a rush of 24 or more yards in ten games this year. That's a trend that makes this one of the best Saquon Barkley Super Bowl prop bets that you can make with the BetMGM bonus code ROTO2BRP1500.

Best Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Prop Bets: Anytime TD (-208 at Caesars Sportsbook)

This chalk play will be one of the most popular wagers at NFL betting sites this week. It's understandable given that Barkley has scored five touchdowns over the past two playoff games. This is a among the best Saquon Barkley Super Bowl prop bets you can place after signing up for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Best Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Prop Bets: Score 2+ TDs (+220 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

This wager was added to give an upside play. It's a sound wager in this arena, as Barkley has scored two or more touchdowns in three of his past five games. You can make this upside play once you have created a new account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley reacts after a touchdown against the Commanders during the first half in the NFC Championship game. (Eric Hartline / Imagn Images)

Best Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Prop Bets: Over 127.5 Rush + Receiving Yards (-115 at bet365)

Barkley has posted 130+ rush and receiving yards on nine occasions this season. Since this game is apt to be a scoreboard shootout, he's got a great chance to move this number to 10. That places this in the best Saquon Barkley Super Bowl prop bets percentage play category that is available to those who sign up for the bet365 promo code ROTOWIRE.

Best Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Prop Bets: 120+ rush yards (+117 at DraftKings)

This would be a high bar for most running backs, but Barkley has generated 118+ rush yards in five straight games. That trend makes this wager a solid upside given the plus odds. You can pursue that upside by creating a new account with the DraftKings promo code.

Best Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Prop Bets: Over 19.5 MPH (-112 at FanDuel)

Next Gen Stats makes this type of wager possible. Barkley can hit the 19.5 MPH pace on any breakaway run, which is why this has a favorable odds level of -112. This is one of the most innovative best Saquon Barkley Super Bowl prop bets that can be accessed once you sign up for the FanDuel promo code.

Best Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Prop Bets: Over 20.5 Rush Attempts (-165 at Hard Rock Bet)

Nick Sirianni knows that the run the damn ball philosophy only works if you stick to it. That's a big reason why Barkley has 11 games with 22+ carries and 46 carries over the past two playoff games. He should hit that number again and win this wager that you can make with the Hard Rock promo code.

How to Place Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Prop Bets

Click on any BET NOW next to the offer from any sportsbook on this page to claim your promo offer. Register and make a deposit to fund your new account. Open the NFL or Super Bowl tab. The best Saquon Barkley Super Bowl prop bets should be highlighted, but you can scroll through all of the tabs for more specific categories. Pick the prop bet of your choice and it will be added to your bet slip. Choose your stake and submit your wager.

