Sign Up With BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Bet On Super Bowl Odds

The NFL playoffs are here, and there is no better way to celebrate than by claiming $158 in bonus bets that you can use to bet on the Super Bowl odds by signing up today using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

This limited time welcome offer from one of the country's best sports betting sites is exclusively reserved for new customers. When you sign up today using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and place a qualifying first bet of just $5, you will be automatically rewarded with $158 in bonus bets that you can use to get a head start on making your best Super Bowl picks.

You can get started by clicking the "BET NOW" link, and enjoy making your top NFL playoff picks with $158 in bonus bets from one of the best sports betting apps available.

Bet On Super Bowl Odds By Signing Up With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

This welcome offer from the "King of Sportsbooks" is open to new customers signing up for the first time, who are at least 21 years old and physically present in a US state where BetMGM Sportsbook is licensed.

To get started, click the "BET NOW" link on this page. You will be redirected to the BetMGM registration platform, where you will be asked to complete a sign-up form with your name, mailing address, telephone number, and email address. To take advantage of one of the top sportsbook promo codes available, you must also input BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in the appropriate field on the sign-up form.

You are also encouraged to download the BetMGM mobile app, which is available from your favorite Android and iOS app stores, which can be used to make a first deposit of $5 into your new BetMGM account using your credit cards, debit card, or PayPal.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Unlocks Bonus Bets For Super Bowl Odds

When you sign up using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and place a first bet on BetMGM of just $5, you will be instantly rewarded with $158 in bonus bets even if your first bet loses.

The bonus bets earned from signing up using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS are automatically added to your account in the form of two $50 bonus bets and one $58 bonus bet. Bonus bets can be used to place additional wagers on any sports betting market offered at one of the country's best sports betting sites, including Super Bowl odds and NFL player props.

However, don't forget that bonus bets must be used within seven days before they expire, and cannot be used in combination with any other top sportsbook promos offered by BetMGM Sportsbook including Odds Boosts, Parlay Boosts, and Same Game Parlay Boosts.

Bet On Super Bowl Odds With BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Super Sunday is just three weeks away, and you get started on making your best NFL picks on the Super Bowl odds with $158 in bonus bets by signing up today using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Click on the "BET NOW" link today, and find out why so many sports bettors consider BetMGM to be one of the best sports betting apps available on the market today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.