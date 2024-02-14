Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code For $1K On College Basketball Odds

Now is your chance to score a lucrative welcome offer using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000. One of the best sportsbook promo codes, this gives sports bettors $1K in bonus bets after creating an account and making a first-time bet.

To qualify, you must be a first-time customer at Caesars Sportsbook, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age or older. If you meet these requirements, you'll want to click the "BET NOW" button below to get started with one of the best sports betting sites across the country.

Register With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 For $1K In Bonuses

Get started today and register with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 for $1K in bonuses. As one of the best sports betting apps, Caesars Sportsbook has made it incredibly easy to sign up.

By clicking the "BET NOW" button, you will be guided to the registration portal at Caesars Sportsbook. You will be asked to provide your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You will also have to enter your date of birth and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity.

Enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 in the appropriate field and click the "Submit" button. You can then make a first-time deposit of at least $20 using a trusted payment method, like online banking, credit cards, or PayPal. Finally, wager at least $20, up to $1K to take full advantage of this welcome offer.

Claim The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 To Wager On College Basketball Odds

New users can claim the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 to get $1K to use on college basketball odds after signing up for a new online sportsbook account.

Understanding this offer is very simple. After placing your first bet, wait for it to settle. If it wins, you'll keep your earnings; however, if your first bet settles as a loss, you will get that money back in the form of a bonus bet credit, up to $1K.

The bonus bet credit will be delivered to your Caesars Sportsbook account and must be used within 14 days before it expires. It cannot be withdrawn, transferred, used on casino games, or used for other promotional deals at Caesars Sportsbook.

Bet On College Basketball Odds After Signing Up With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

After signing up for a new account at Caesars Sportsbook using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000, bet on college basketball odds.

There's no shortage of games this week, so take advantage of this welcome offer while it still lasts! Wager on odds like the moneyline, spread, or totals. You can even bet on player props, including the total of points scored or what the score after the first quarter will be.

Place your first wager now using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 and claim $1K in bonus bets today to enhance your sports betting journey. Click the "BET NOW" button above.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.