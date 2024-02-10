Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code For $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly

We're just a few days away from Super Bowl LVIII, and it's the best time to sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in bonus bets instantly. When you sign up for a new account and use one of the top sportsbook promo codes on the market, you'll get $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a simple $5 wager. Just place that first-time $5 wager, and the bonus bets are all yours.

The Super Bowl LVIII matchup features the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers (-2, o/u: 47.5). Of course, this is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, where the 49ers came away with the 31-20. By now, we have all seen the video of 49ers TE George Kittle exclaiming that he would get back to this Super Bowl stage. If you think Kittle is going to have a huge game, take a look at his NFL player props market, or any of the other NFL odds that DraftKings will have on display for the big game.

Claim The DraftKings Promo Code When You Sign Up For $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly

New customers can claim the DraftKings Promo Code when you sign up for $200 in bonus bets instantly.

To get started on one of the most popular sports betting apps, click on the "BET NOW" button located below. You will then be guided to the DraftKings new-user registration page, where you'll need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Verifying your identity is also required, so please provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the process.

Now, you can make your first deposit at one of the most reliable credit card betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at DraftKings is $5, which is the exact amount needed for your first-time bet on the welcome offer.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code When You Sign Up For $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly

Check out these reasonable details on how to use the DraftKings Promo Code when you sign up for $200 in bonus bets instantly at one of the top online sportsbooks.

Just place your first bet for at least $5, and you'll instantly get $200 in bonus bets. It doesn't matter whether your first bet wins or loses, you are still getting those bonus bets to use on the big game. The bonus bets will hit your account in the form of eight separate $25 bonus bets, and you'll have seven days to use the entire $200 amount before they expire.

Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly When You Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code

It's almost time to kick off the big game, so now is the time to get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code at one of the most trusted PayPal betting sites.

DraftKings has plenty of betting markets for Super Bowl odds, so check out their extensive list and find the bets that will give you the best chance to make a profit. It's the last game of the season, so let's leave it all out there on the field and get some momentum going into the sports schedule coming up with big events like March Madness and much more.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.