Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code To Get $150 Instantly For Texas vs Washington

Texas and Washington are going to the Sugar Bowl, but the welcome offer at DraftKings Sportsbook is even sweeter. New online sports bettors can claim the DraftKings Promo Code for $150 in bonus bets. As part of its premier sign-up bonus, the earnings will be delivered instantly after claiming one of the best sportsbook promo codes in the country.

You must be a new customer at DraftKings Sportsbook, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age or older. If you qualify, don't delay, and sign up for one of the best sports betting sites today.

Take the first step and click the "BET NOW" button below to get $150 in bonus bets instantly with the DraftKings Promo Code.

Register With The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly For Texas vs Washington

New users who register with the DraftKings Promo Code can get $150 in bonus bets using one of the most popular sports betting apps available. To sign up, follow these next steps:

Click the "BET NOW" button below. This link will take you to the registration portal at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Create a username and password and enter a valid email address.

When prompted, enter your name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN.

Agree to the Terms and Conditions of DraftKings Sportsbook and submit your information.

After you are verified, make a first-time qualifying deposit with a minimum of $5. You can use any easy payment method, including major credit cards and PayPal.

Finally, make a first-time wager, also with a minimum of $5, on Texas vs Washington odds.

Use the link below to sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to get %150 in bonus bets to use on CFB Futures odds today.

Claim The DraftKings Promo Code For A $150 Welcome Bonus To Use On Texas vs Washington

New customers can claim the DraftKings Promo Code after making an initial qualifying deposit and wager of at least $5. It doesn't matter if you win or lose your first-time bet, and rather than waiting for your bet to settle, the bonus bets will instantly be delivered to your account.

Bonus bets will be credited as six separate $25 bet credits. Users will also get a daily No Sweat SGP token to use on their game of choice.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, used for odds boosts, cash-out bets, voided bets, or used on any other promotional deals offered at DraftKings Sportsbook. All bonus bets will expire within seven days.

Claim the DraftKings Promo Code by clicking through the link below to grab $150 in bonus bets instantly to use on CFB National Championship odds now.

Bet on Sugar Bowl Odds Using The DraftKings Promo Code

College football fans can bet on Texas vs Washington odds using the DraftKings Promo Code. Playing on New Year's Day in the Sugar Bowl, the No. 2 Huskies will face off against the No. 3 Longhorns in one of the biggest games of the New Year.

Wager on the moneyline (Washington +154, Texas -185), spread (Washington +4, Texas -4), or the Over/Under (63.5). You can also bet on numerous game props, including the highest-scoring half, team total touchdowns, or race to 10 points.

Click the "BET NOW" button and sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using the DraftKings Promo Code. By joining millions of others, you can enhance your sports betting journey today with $150 in bonus bets.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.