Sleeper Fantasy Promo Code April 2023: Verified Top Discounts

Daily fantasy sports players can enjoy action all season long with Sleeper Fantasy. With the MLB season underway, the NHL and NBA in the heart of the playoffs, and the NFL just around the corner, there is always something to play on this great fantasy sports site.

You can use the bonus funds from the Sleeper promo code welcome offer on DFS contests for real money, or even play in-game, which is a unique way to try your hand at daily fantasy sports.

Keep reading to learn more about Sleeper Fantasy, its DFS platform

Sleeper DFS Attracts Fans Of Pick'em Contests And Daily Drafts

Daily fantasy sports players are always looking for something new, and that is exactly what Sleeper DFS is. The new platform brings users two types of games that are Pick'em style, which allow for them to take part in daily drafts for real money.

Sleeper Fantasy has a DFS product that caters to all sports and various contest types, but one of the most popular is NBA pick'em. The user-friendly app also offers NFL, MLB, and college sports contests.

Overview Of Sleeper Fantasy Promo Code ROTOWIRE

Sleeper's DFS app is a new player to the ever-popular daily fantasy sports industry. The Sleeper Fantasy promo code ROTOWIRE gives new users up to $100 via deposit match, which is a great bonus to grow your bankroll. Sleeper is known for being a season-long fantasy sports brand, but is quickly becoming a leader in the daily fantasy sports space, as it is now available in 25 states, plus Washington D.C.

Get Started With The Sleeper Fantasy App Today

Getting started with the Sleeper Fantasy app is as easy as completing a few simple steps. Follow the instructions below to get started with one of the best fantasy sports and DFS apps available.

Sleeper Fantasy Withdrawals And Payouts

One of the most important aspects of a gaming app is the ease of the banking options. Sleeper Fantasy understands that, and provides quick and efficient payouts so you can retrieve your winnings as soon as possible.

Winnings are deposited within 48 hours on the Sleeper app, and you can use your credit card, debit card or instant bank transfer to withdraw the funds. This is an industry standard, as Sleeper wants to ensure a fast and easy withdrawal process. Sleeper Fantasy does not accept PayPal.

Games And Contests Available On Sleeper Fantasy

There are a wealth of games available on Sleeper Fantasy, as you can play just about every major sport imaginable across multiple game types.

Sleeper Fantasy has its traditional fantasy sports side of the app, where it allows for leagues supporting traditional season-long, dynasty, and keeper leagues. In addition, there is a DFS portion of the app that is focused on unique gaming options for the DFS player.

As a Sleeper Fantasy DFS player, you can take part in daily fantasy drafts, over/under contests, make live picks, and more. This is one of the few apps that allows you to have action on games after they have begun, adding to the gaming experience.

Here's a list of the sports you can play on Sleeper:

Sleeper Fantasy's most popular DFS game is called "Picks." It allows you to simply make picks based on a spread or over/under, and win -- if your picks are correct! The Picks game is somewhat similar to sports betting, but it remains securely within the DFS vertical.

Is Sleeper Fantasy Legit?

The Sleeper Fantasy app is very legitimate, as one of the premier fantasy sports apps in the space. While it does not share the same brand recognition as its counterparts, like DraftKings and FanDuel, Sleeper has been around for nearly a decade. As a DFS platform, Sleeper is legalized and regulated in over two dozen states with more to come in the future.

Founded in 2015, Sleeper has gone through almost $100M worth of funding, including thr likrd of NBA stars Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, along with NBA legends Baron Davis and Shane Battier. In addition, well-known venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has a significant stake in the fantasy sports technology company.

Where Is Sleeper Fantasy Legal?

Sleeper Fantasy and Sleeper's DFS product are legal and regulated in many states. You can play Sleeper DFS picks contests in 25 states, plus Washington D.C. If sports betting is not yet legal in your state, then Sleeper Fantasy is a great alternative.

Here's a list of the states where you can play on the Sleeper app:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Sleeper Fantasy Promo Code FAQ

What is the promo code for Sleeper Daily Fantasy?

The promo code for Sleeper Fantasy is ROTOWIRE. This gets you a 100% deposit match, up to $100

Does Sleeper Fantasy have a referral bonus?

Sleeper Fantasy offers a 100% deposit match, worth up to $100

Is Sleeper Fantasy the best fantasy platform?

Sleeper Fantasy is known as one of the best fantasy sports platforms, and is arguably the best mobile platform for fantasy sports enthusiasts.

Do you have to pay for Sleeper Fantasy?

Sleeper Fantasy is free to download and sign up for, and its fantasy leagues are free. As for the Sleeper DFS product, that is a platform that allows for real money entry fees and winnings.