Splash Sports NFL Survivor, Fantasy Football & NFL PickX: Play & Earn

What is Splash Sports?

Splash Sports is an innovative real-money peer-to-peer gaming platform created by the developers of RunYourPool (RYP) and Office Football Pool (OFP). They are currently active in 37 states nationwide, including Florida, Texas, and California. Players can use Splash to organize Survivor, PickX, and Daily Fantasy contests in compliance with state regulations.

To Sign-Up & Play: CLICK HERE

Splash Sports allows users to compete against other players, with no involvement from the house. Anyone who signs up for Splash Sports can enjoy paid fantasy contests and skill-based games, including NFL Pick Em games like Splash Sports NFL Survivor and NFL PickX.

If you prefer playing against your friends instead of facing the house, Splash Sports is your go-to destination.

Sign up & Join the Splash Sports: NFL $100K SURVIVOR CONTEST

Splash Sports Fantasy Football Contests

In the weekly Splash Sports Fantasy Football contests, participants individually assemble their fantasy football rosters, selecting between five to nine players from various positions, including quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, kickers, team defense and special teams, and a flex position that can be filled by any of the aforementioned positions.

Participants have two roster selection options: (1) assigning a "salary" to each football player and building a roster that fits within a designated salary cap, or (2) grouping football players into tiers and selecting one player from each tier until the roster is complete. These chosen players collectively constitute a participant's team.

The competition revolves around accumulating "fantasy points." The goal is to pick players whom participants believe will outscore their opponents in terms of fantasy points. In this points-based format, football players earn or lose fantasy points based on their performance metrics, including passing yards, rushing yards, receiving yards, touchdowns, and more. The participant with the highest total fantasy points emerges as the victor.

Splash Sports NFL Survivor Contests

Splash Sports NFL Survivor contest is a NFL Survivor Pool with a few twists. You pick one NFL team each week to win their game. No complicated point spreads here. If you make a wrong pick, you're out of the game, but if you pick a winner, you move on to the next round. Oh, and here's the twist – you can only choose a team once during the contest, so use your picks wisely!

Now, when does all this excitement happen? It starts with Thursday Night Football and keeps going until the end of Monday Night Football or the last game of the week, whichever one is later. But here's the key: you've got to make your picks by 1:00 Eastern Time on Sundays – that's the Pick Deadline. And if there are earlier games, make sure you pick them before their kickoff times.

Keep making your picks week after week until you're the last one standing – the survivor champ! If, by some wild twist, nobody makes it through Week 18, the Splash team will crown the winner based on who survived the longest, whether it's Week 17 or whichever NFL week had at least one player still in the game. So, may the best picker win!

Sign Up & Play Splash Sports NFL Survivor

Splash Sports NFL PickX

Get ready for the PickX party. These contests can be as short as one NFL week, last for several weeks, or go all the way through the entire 2023 NFL season – your call.

In the weekly showdown, you'll pick the winners of all the scheduled NFL games for that week, no tricky point spreads involved. But if you're up for a season-long challenge, you'll need to choose at least five games each week, still going "straight up" style. Feeling even bolder? Try the multi-week contest, where you'll pick at least eight games per NFL week.

For the extra thrill-seekers, there's the PickX contest with confidence points. Here, you assign point values to your picks, ranging from 1 to the total number of required picks each week.

Everything kicks off with Thursday Night Football and keeps rolling until Monday Night Football or the week's last game, whichever is later. Make sure to lock in your picks by 1:00 Eastern Time on Sundays, with earlier games following their scheduled kickoff times.

Remember, no changing your mind after 1:00 pm Eastern Time on Sundays. Missed picks mean zero points, so stay on your game. You score one point for each right pick or the assigned confidence points for the brave hearts. The grand winner? The one with the most points when the contest wraps up.

And if there's a tie, Splash Sports has a tiebreaker to sort it all out.

Sign Up & Play Splash Sports NFL PickX

How to Play Splash Sports

CLICK HERE to Sign-Up DEPOSIT & ENTER: Deposits undergo secure processing via PaySafe and are held safely until the contest's conclusion. MAKE YOUR SELECTIONS: Participants can conveniently choose winners from their phones in various contests, whether daily, weekly, or season-long. WIN & EARN: Payouts are expedited, eliminating the need to pursue fellow group members to claim one's victory.

Earn Rewards on Splash Sports

RunYourPool and OfficeFootballPool commissioners will be rewarded every time they introduce a user to Splash. Plus, the earning potential keeps growing as users organize contests and build their brand.

If Splash Sports users run more than three qualifying contests, they will have the chance to step up and join the Commissioner Rewards program.

Where Can I Play Splash Sports?

Splash is available in 37 states. Here's a list of the current states where you can play on Splash Sports:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona - Coming Soon

- Coming Soon Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana - Coming Soon

Coming Soon Maine - Coming Soon

- Coming Soon Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi - Coming Soon

- Coming Soon Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey - Coming Soon

- Coming Soon New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio - Coming Soon

- Coming Soon Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania - Coming Soon

- Coming Soon Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee - Coming Soon

- Coming Soon Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Splash Sports Tiers, Salary Cap and One and Done Fantasy Contests are not available in the following jurisdictions: Arizona, Canada, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Colorado (only allows contests with fantasy point scoring and entrants must choose a minimum of 4 different players in any one contest)

Must Be 18 Years OR Older To Participate

Alabama (19 minimum age), Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona (21 minimum age), California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts (21 minimum age), Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska (19 minimum age), New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

If you or someone you know has a problem or needs immediate help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 years of age or older in Massachusetts, Iowa, Arizona and Louisiana, 19 years of age or older in Alabama; or 18 years of age or older in all other states to enter into a paid fantasy contest.





This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.