2025 NFL Draft Top Pick Betting Odds: Who Will Be the No. 1 Selection in the NFL Draft?

The Tennessee Titans own the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NFL Draft. The current NFL Draft top pick betting odds show that the Titans are likely to use that selection to go for a franchise quarterback, but Tennessee coach Brian Callahan said the team was "open to everything at this point." The Titans will undoubtedly field trade offers from teams that may be willing to pay a proverbial king's ransom to get the top pick for themselves.

This type of intrigue will make the 2025 NFL Draft one of the most wagered-upon events outside of the NFL season. Where do the top players stand in NFL Draft betting odds?

In this review, we will provide you with the latest NFL Draft top pick betting odds, show you where you can wager on the 2025 NFL Draft and give you information on the best welcome offers currently available at the top sports betting apps.

These exclusive sportsbook promos can earn you thousands of dollars in bonus bets, profit boosts and first-bet offers for your wagers on the NFL Draft top pick betting odds for 2025.

NFL Draft Top Pick Betting Odds: Favorites for Overall No. 1 Choice Right Now

Who will be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? Here are the current top favorites in the NFL Draft top pick betting odds available on the top online sportsbooks:

🏈 Player 🏫 School 🚀 Position 💰 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Betting Odds Cam Ward Miami (FL) QB -20000 Abdul Carter Penn State DE +3000 Travis Hunter Colorado WR/DB +5000 Shedeur Sanders Colorado QB +8000 Jaxson Dart Ole Miss QB +15000 Ashton Jeanty Boise State RB +15000 Tyler Warren Penn State TE +15000

Note: Odds via DraftKings and current upon publication.

NFL Draft Top Pick Betting Odds: 2025 Favorites for No. 1 Draft Selection

Cam Ward, Miami: The Tennessee Titans have the first pick and need an upgrade over Will Levis, especially after Mason Rudolph returned to the Steelers. Ward, who was a consensus first-team All-America selection and set multiple Miami passing records, can be that upgrade and thus is the NFL Draft betting odds favorite to be the first pick on most of the NFL betting apps.

Abdul Carter, Penn State: The All-America defensive end finished his college career with five tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and a pass defended in Penn State's CFP semifinal loss to Notre Dame. The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year has been moving up steadily in the NFL Draft betting odds and on mock drafts in recent weeks. A foot injury temporarily complicated his draft status, but recent medical reports have been positive.

Travis Hunter, Colorado: Heisman Trophy winner Hunter is an incredible dual threat who brings to mind some of the all-time great two-way collegiate players such as Champ Bailey and Charles Woodson. As incredible as those players were, Hunter has surpassed their dual threat achievements, which is why he lands a spot in the top five in the NFL Draft betting odds.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado: Sanders set numerous single-season program passing records in his two years as the Buffaloes starting quarterback. Add that to being the son of Deion Sanders, arguably the greatest cover cornerback in NFL history, and it's easy to see why Sanders remains near the top of the NFL Draft top pick betting odds.

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss: Dart is the most prolific quarterback in Ole Miss history. Operating in the Lane Kiffin run-pass option environment also gives him a skill set and experience level that will make him a highly prized draft pick. This is why Dart continues to be a solid candidate in these NFL Draft betting odds.

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: One of the Heisman finalists, he led the FBS in yards from scrimmage (2,739) and rushing yards (2,601), while finding the end zone 29 times on the ground. He was a unanimous All-American, Maxwell Award winner, Doak Walker Award recipient, and runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

Tyler Warren, Penn State: Warren rewrote Penn State's tight end record books, finishing his career with 22 total touchdowns, the most by a Nittany Lion at the position. His breakthrough 2024 campaign saw him shatter single-season marks with 67 catches and 808 yards. He also set Big Ten records with a 17-catch, 224-yard performance against USC.

