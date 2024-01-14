Sports Betting Is Legal In Vermont, Get A $450 Bonus At DraftKings, FanDuel

Sports betting became officially legal in Vermont on January 11, 2024. It's official, online sports betting is now live and legal in the Green Mountain State and is the newest US state to legally offer online sports betting from some of the best sports betting sites, including FanDuel and DraftKings Sportsbook.

Is Sports Betting Legal In Vermont? 2023-2024 Timeline

January 11, 2023 - Legal online sports betting in Vermont is live and legal at 12:00 am, with the state's inaugural online sportsbooks operated by DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics.

December 20, 2023 - Vermont regulators have officially unveiled the comprehensive catalog detailing the various sports events on which bettors can place wagers when online betting launches in January.

December 12, 2023 - Governor Phil Scott's office has announced that the official launch date for Vermont online sports betting is set for January 11, 2024.

November 15, 2023 - The Vermont Board of Liquor and Lottery has approved new background check rules for individuals employed in the state's sports betting industry.

September 15, 2023 - Five sportsbooks, including BetMGM, DraftKings, Fanatics, FanDuel, and Penn Sports Interactive (ESPN BET), have submitted applications for Vermont sports betting agreements.

July 24, 2023 - Vermont's Department of Liquor and Lottery has invited sportsbooks to submit proposals as part of the selection process for the state's legal sports betting industry.

June 14, 2023 - Following amendments approved by the Senate, Governor Phil Scott signed Bill H127 into law after it gained approval in the House.

Best Vermont Sports Betting Apps - $450 Up For Grabs In Bonuses

DraftKings and Fanduel have both been approved to launch today. Here are some of the top online sportsbook promos being offered by these Vermont sports betting apps.

FanDuel Vermont:

Sign Up With The FanDuel Vermont Promo Code & Claim The Bet $5, Get $200 Welcome Bonus

New Vermont bettors can get up to $200 in bonus bets when they claim the FanDuel Vermont Promo Code to activate one of the best sportsbook promo codes on the market today. This new sports bettor welcome offer is a two-part bonus in order to secure the full $200 in bonus bets offer.

Register as a new user for a FanDuel Vermont sportsbook account using the "BET NOW" button below. Deposit $10 dollars or more. Place a first real-money bet of at least $5 and you will receive $200 in Bonus Bets, no questions asked.

So what are you waiting for? Take advantage of the new FanDuel welcome offer to get up to $200 in bonus bets today!

DraftKings Vermont:

Claim The DraftKings Vermont Promo Code Midnight Launch Offer: Bet $5, Get $200

Claiming the DraftKings Vermont Promo Code is a streamlined process. To get started, all that you need to do is click through the direct sign-up link on this page and follow these simple steps. Soon after, this generous offer that gives you $200 in instant bonus bets is yours!

Click through the link on this page that routes you to the DraftKings Vermont new user registration portal. Enter your basic personal information such as your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB so your new account can be instantly verified. Place a $5 bet. New users will then be prompted by the DraftKings Vermont app with a message that your $200 in bonus bets are ready to use with your new account.



But wait, there's more from DraftKings Vermont!

DraftKings Vermont 'Double Your Winnings' Promo Offer

Double your money if there is a point scored in Browns vs. Texans (on January 13, 2024)

Bet on this weekend's Browns vs Texans NFL Wildcard game (Saturday, January 13) and you could double your win up to $50. Just select the +100 odds boost token before placing the bet before the actual game starts and you're on your way to getting a double win.

Both Bets subject to:

Opt-in required / $50 Max Bet

Boost Tokens are single-use

Boost only applies to winnings

Boost token expires at the start of eligible wagering market

