Sports Betting Promos in Kentucky: DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & Bet365

Sports Betting Promos in Kentucky: How To Claim NFL Pre-Launch Bonuses

The 2023 NFL Schedule has begun and the best Kentucky sportsbooks have released the best Sports Betting Promos in Kentucky to get you ready for the September 28 legal online betting launch in KY. A number of sports betting sites are offering special pre-launch bonuses for Kentucky bettors who pre-register TODAY with any or the offers above.

Best Sports Betting Apps in Kentucky That Are Offering Pre-Launch Bonuses

With pre-registration now open, new customers residing in Kentucky can sign up today and start claiming hundreds of dollars in bonus bets using one of the promo codes below. Kentucky Sportsbooks, including Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, Penn (ESPN Bet), Circa, and Fanatics will be the first to roll out.

(Updated Thursday, September 11, 2023)

BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code ROTOBONUS: Pre-register using the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and get $100 in bonus bets on Launch Day.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code in Kentucky and get $200 in bonus bets on Launch Day.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Claim the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code to get $100 in bonus bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket to watch the best games throughout the 2023 season.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Sign up using the Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code and receive a $10 bonus bet for each TD scored during Thursday Night Football on September 28, up to $50.

To get started, pre-register for one of the new Kentucky sportsbooks above. It will take you to a portal where you will provide personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN. You will get your bonus bets immediately.

Then, on Launch Day, September 28, you can make an initial deposit using PayPal or any major credit cards. Only the fun part is left! Begin making wagers on NFL odds, joining other sportsbook bettors across the nation.

Bills - Jets Monday Night Football: NFL betting odds & storylines

The first week of the 2023 NFL season concludes on Monday night with a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Buffalo enters the game after a successful 13-win season, although it concluded with a playoff loss to Cincinnati. On the other hand, the Jets are looking to improve after failing to achieve eight wins in each of the last seven seasons. They have made notable additions to their offense, including Aaron Rodgers and Dalvin Cook.

Kentucky Sports Betting Promos & Apps: Pre-Register For NFL Bonus Offers & Promo Codes

Kentucky's sports betting promo scene is currently open for pre-registration, welcoming new bettors to register using any of the premier sportsbook promo codes listed below.

After the pre-registration phase, Kentucky customers can mark their calendars for the commencement of Kentucky online sports betting on September 28, just in time to partake in NFL Week 4 odds, featuring an exciting Thursday Night Football showdown between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

What Are The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Promo Codes For NFL Odds?

As September 28 approaches for residents of Kentucky, it's an opportune moment to seize fantastic deals that could lead to some big wins during this NFL season. What's even better is that new bettors have the freedom to explore multiple offers, unlocking bonus bets across a spectrum of top-tier sportsbooks.

Despite the absence of professional sports teams within Kentucky itself, you can still place bets on professional teams from neighboring states. Consider wagering on the Cincinnati Bengals, a consistent AFC contender led by quarterback Joe Burrow. Alternatively, you might want to take a chance on the Indianapolis Colts, who are welcoming their sixth new starting quarterback in as many seasons. Could this change be the charm they've been waiting for?

New bettors can place wagers on Launch Day on NFL odds, including moneylines, point spreads, futures, and parlays. You can also bet on NFL futures, like Super Bowl odds and NFL MVP odds. Click to begin pre-registration and claim your bonus bets early.

