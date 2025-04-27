bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE | $150 Bonus Bets for Lakers-Wolves, More NBA & NASCAR Talladega

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Register for a new account with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and get $150 in bonus bets guaranteed after a first bet of $5 or more. Make your opening wager on any of today's sports betting opportunities, like the NASCAR Cup Series race at famed Talladega Superspeedway, one of the NBA playoff games or something else.

The bet365 bonus code offer is one of the leading sportsbook promos because the bonus bets are yours, win or lose. Get $150 to use as bonus bets, or you could pick the welcome promo of a First Bet Safety Net Up to $1,000, which rebates a lost opening wager with matching bet credit.

Tap a BET NOW button to get started on one of the best sports betting apps for NBA betting and more. Today's lineup is Knicks-Pistons, Lakers-Timberwolves, Celtics-Magic and Pacers-Bucks. Use the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and get $150 in bonus bets, win or lose, for NASCAR, the NBA and more!

Use bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE & Get $150 Guaranteed for NBA, NASCAR

🎁 bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Promo Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net Up To $1,000 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified April 27, 2025

Players who sign up with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE will have a number of options for today's sports betting calendar. One of the top sports betting sites makes it easy to place any type of qualifying wager.

Best Bets with bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE for Sunday, April 27, 2025

NBA Playoffs Game 4: Knicks at Pistons, 1 p.m. ET; use a leader among NBA betting sites.

Knicks at Pistons, 1 p.m. ET; use a leader among NBA betting sites. NBA Playoffs Game 4: Lakers at Wolves, 3:30 p.m. ET

Lakers at Wolves, 3:30 p.m. ET NBA Playoffs Game 4: Celtics at Magic, 7 p.m. ET

Celtics at Magic, 7 p.m. ET NBA Playoffs Game 4: Pacers at Bucks, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pacers at Bucks, 9:30 p.m. ET NASCAR: Jack Link's 500 at Talladega, 3 p.m. ET; find racing odds for NASCAR and more.

Jack Link's 500 at Talladega, 3 p.m. ET; find racing odds for NASCAR and more. MLB: Phillies at Cubs, 7:10 p.m. ET; get the latest MLB odds and MLB betting promos.

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE offer is one of the top NBA betting promos and features NBA odds for the Lakers at Timberwolves matchups featuring some of the best players in the game, like LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards. Bet on today's game, or any of those stars in the NBA player props market, where you can even bet on whether any of them will record a triple-double today.

After a week off, NASCAR returns. The Jack Link's 500 at iconic Talladega starts its engines this afternoon. Ryan Blaney (+1000) is the favorite to win, while Kyle Busch (+1100), Joey Logano (+1100), William Byron (+1200) and Brad Keselowski (+1200) are among the other top drivers.

Place bets on these events and more after signing up with one of the best MLB betting apps via the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE offer. Enjoy a guaranteed welcome bonus of $150 and plenty of additional promo offers.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - Get $150 Promo Offer When You Register

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE offer is exclusively available to new customers. Sign up today for one of the premier NBA betting apps:

Tap any BET NOW button on this page and you will be redirected to bet365 sportsbook. Select your state, provide the required basic personal information, create a username and set up a secure password. Accept the terms and conditions. Make sure the exclusive bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE is displayed on the page; paste or type it in if not. Verify your location and confirm that you're of legal age to bet (21+ in most places). Choose any banking option bet365 accepts to make a minimum $10 deposit on one of the best credit card betting sites and one of the best sportsbooks that accepts PayPal.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - $150 Promo Terms & Conditions for Today

Sign up using bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to unlock an exclusive Bet $5, Get $150 welcome offer or opt to get the $1000 First Bet Safety Net.

The Bet $5, Get $150 offer gives you bonus bets, win or lose. The $1000 offer refunds a lost opening bet with matching credit. The bet credit with both offers can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. With both bet365 bonus code offers, a bonus bet must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. The credit expires after seven days.

The 2025 NBA Playoffs promise plenty of odds and compelling action almost every night well into June. Sign up today for your bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE offer and back your favorite team or player today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.