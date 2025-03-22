Sportsbook Promos & Bonuses for NCAA Second-Round Games, NBA, UFC & more

The first half of the Sweet 16 will be set on Saturday with eight more teams advancing on Sunday, and you can take advantage today of the thousands of dollars in bonus bets via the best sportsbook promos. These offers, from the top sports betting apps, are free to claim – and you can grab as many as you want, stocking your NCAA Tournament betting bankroll for NCAA Round of 32 play.

Best Sports Betting Promos & Sportsbook Bonuses

💰 Betting Site ✅ Sportsbook Promo Codes 🔥 Sportsbook Bonuses BetMGM ROTOSPORTS / ROTOBG150 First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 / Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) Caesars Sportsbook ROTOBG1 / ROTODYW Bet $1, Win $150 (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY, DC) / Bet $1, Get 10 100% Profit Boosts (all states) Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Bet $30, Get $300 / $1000 No Sweat Bets bet365 ROTOWIRE Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets, Guaranteed DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win

Promos last verified: Saturday, March 22, 2025

BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Codes

If you want the biggest of the sportsbook promos out there, then you want to sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS because you're guaranteed a protected first bet up to $1,500. If your first bet loses, then BetMGM will return your full wager to you in the form of bonus bets.

For bettors in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, they can use BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and get $150 in bonus bets – paid as three $50 credits – with a winning wager of $10 or more.

Bonus bets with all sports betting sites are non-withdrawable. But BetMGM and every other sportsbook mentioned in this story features a 1X playthrough policy. This means any bonus bet needs to win just once for you to collect the profit in cash.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Codes

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 delivers bettors in AZ, CO, DC, KY, MD, NY, OH, TN, WV and WY $150 in bonus bets if they bet and win a $1 or more first bet on any set of odds. If you're in any other state, you'll snag 10 100% profit-boost tokens with the code ROTODYW just for playing a first bet for as little as $1. Both are among the best sportsbook promos out there.

Let's focus on the Bet $1, Get $150 in Bonus Bets opportunity. To maximize your chances to win, we encourage you to play your $1 on the moneyline of a huge favorite. On Saturday, you could go with Auburn (-450) over Creighton or Texas Tech (-325) over Drake or St. John's (-300) over Arkansas. You can find even longer odds in different sports if you so choose. If and when you win, you'll collect six $25 bonus bets (along with your profit) and you'll have 30 days to play them.

The 100% profit boosts can be used on wagers with odds of -10000 or better and for $25 or less. The maximum added profit for each is $2,500.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promos

If you're in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA or WV and you register for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, then you'll get $300 in bonus bets just for playing $30 in first bets over your first three days. In all states other than NY, you can play one No Sweat Bet up to $100 each day for 10 days in a row. In NY, the welcome offer delivers a 300% profit boost.

For those with access to the Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets offer, here's how it works: Today, place a $10 bet on any NCAA Tournament game (or any other sport) with odds of -500 or better. As soon as your bet is settled — win or lose — you get $100 in bonus bets. Then do the same thing tomorrow and the next day (opting in a wager on Day 2 and Day 3). Even if all three bets lose, you'll still claim $300 in bonus bets. You'll have seven days to use your bonus bets from the time they hit your account.

The No Sweat Bet promotion refunds a losing wager with up to $100 in site credit for each of your first 10 days on the site. You must opt in a wager each day for this promotion.

bet365 Bonus Code

Who wants a fistful of bonus bets as part of their sportsbook promos? When you set yourself up with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, you'll clinch $150 in bonus bets just for playing a $5 first bet.

Simply plunk down a $5 first bet. As soon as it gets settled, bet365 sends you $150 in bonus bets, and you'll have seven days to play these bets on March Madness or any other sporting event that intrigues you.

DraftKings March Madness Promo Code

Want eight $25 bonus bets instantly on NCAA Tournament action and more? When you get rolling with the DraftKings promo code offer you'll collect $200 in bonus bets the instant you place a $5 first bet.

It's exactly as easy as it sounds. As soon as your $5 first bet goes into the system, DraftKings wings you eight $25 bonus bets. You'll have seven days to use them.

FanDuel March Madness Promo Code

Just like NCAA Tournament teams get rewarded when they win, the FanDuel promo code allows you to get rewarded when you win, making this also a must-have sportsbook promos offer. Sign up and play a $5 first bet on any odds – even a monster favorite. If it wins, then you'll collect $200 in bonus bets (plus your bet's winnings).

The good news? There are plenty of nearly sure things in the NCAA Tournament's first round. Bet one on the moneyline and, when it wins, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets and seven days to use them. Better yet, FanDuel allows you to split up that $200 into as many bonus bets as you want. What a great gift during March Madness!

Bet on NCAA Tournament With These Sportsbook Promos & Betting Bonuses

Ready to put all these sportsbook promos to use?

Auburn, Duke, Houston and Florida earned the No. 1 seeds as the 2025 NCAA Tournament gets underway. Given their outstanding seasons and the tournament's track record — a No. 1 seed has cut down the nets in 27 of the 45 years the tournament has been seeded — you might want to play the percentages and pick one of these four to win it all.

On Saturday, we're focused on No. 1 seed Houston taking on a tough No. 9 seed Gonzaga, a St. John's-Arkansas battle between legendary coaches Rick Pitino and John Calipari and, in what might be one of the top games of the day, No. 4 Texas A&M vs. Big Ten Tournament champ and fifth seed Michigan.

Ready to get rolling with your bonus bets from the top sportsbook promos and sportsbook bonuses? Then tap BET NOW next to any offer and get signed up today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.