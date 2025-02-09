Super Bowl 2025 Touchdown Scorers: How to Pick & Bet on the Right Players

The first and anytime touchdown scorer are two of the most exciting wagers in Super Bowl betting. These bets can provide big payouts, especially if you can predict the player who will score the game's first touchdown. Here's how to make a smart pick, for this year's Big Game in New Orleans between the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

Understanding First Touchdown Scorer Bets

This bet is simple – pick the player you believe will score the first touchdown of the game. If that player scores first, you win! Because it's a high-risk, high-reward bet, odds are typically generous, often ranging from +400 to +2500, depending on the player.

Understanding Anytime Touchdown Scorer Bets

If you're looking for a safer bet that can still provide solid value, consider betting on an anytime touchdown scorer. Unlike the first touchdown scorer bet, this wager pays out if your chosen player scores at any point during the game.

Key Factors to Consider When Betting

Team Offensive Strategy

The Chiefs rely heavily on Patrick Mahomes' right arm, and no one has caught more touchdown passes (60) from Mahomes than tight end Travis Kelce.

The Eagles have a strong rushing attack, and both Jalen Hurts (14) and Saquon Barkley (13) were among the league leaders in rushing touchdowns this season.

Red Zone Usage

Players who get the most red zone targets/touches are more likely to score first.

Kelce and Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown are key red-zone weapons.

Recent Performance Trends

Check which players have scored first in recent games. Barkley and Hurts each had three touchdowns in the NFC Championship game, while Mahomes ran for a pair in the AFC title game.

Look for those with high target share and rushing attempts in early drives.

Defensive Matchups

Weak run defenses may allow an early rushing TD. Philadelphia allowed 104.2 rushing yards per game during the regular season, while KC allowed just a shade less at 101.8 per game.

Defenses with strong coverage may force teams to run near the goal line. Philadelphia had the top passing defense in the league during the regular season, allowing 174.2 yards per game. Kansas City's defense yielded 218.8 per game yards.

Best Picks for First Touchdown Scorer in Super Bowl 59

Kansas City Chiefs:

Travis Kelce (+800)

Mahomes' top red-zone target and trusted playmaker -- he's a favorite for this bet.

Kareem Hunt (+900)

The Chiefs' primary goal-line rusher with a touchdown in each postseason game this year.

Philadelphia Eagles:

Jalen Hurts (+600)

Known for rushing touchdowns, especially on QB sneaks, otherwise known as the "tush push".

A.J. Brown (+1000)

The Eagles' best deep-threat receiver.

Saquon Barkley (+410)

With close to 450 rushing yards thus postseason alone, Barkley is likely to break through on an early red-zone run.

Best Picks for Anytime Touchdown Scorer in Super Bowl 59

Kansas City Chiefs:

Travis Kelce (+135)

The most reliable red-zone target for Mahomes.

Kareem Hunt (+150)

The Chiefs' lead rusher with goal-line carries with playoff touchdowns in his last six consecutive games. Guarantee to find him in the end zone this game.

Philadelphia Eagles:

Jalen Hurts (-115)

A dual-threat QB known for his short-yardage rushing scores -- in fact, 18 rushing touchdowns in this season alone

A.J. Brown (+185)

The Eagles' most explosive pass catcher.

Saquon Barkley (-185)

With five TDs this postseason, expect him to be heavily involved in all red-zone carries.

Betting Tips & Strategies

Sprinkle Your Bets:

Instead of betting all on one player, consider wagering on two or three players to increase your chances.

Check the Coin Toss Outcome:

If your team gets the ball first, your player has a better chance of scoring that first TD.

Watch for Injury Reports:

Late scratches or early injuries can shift opportunities to backup players with high-value odds.

Odds & Value Selection:

While star players like Saquon Barkley or Travis Kelce likely have lower odds due to their high chances of scoring, find value in secondary possibilities like a team's No. 2 receiver or backup running back.

Stacking with Other Bets:

Use the anytime touchdown scorer bets in same-game parlays to increase potential payouts while hedging with safer bets. Use RotoWire's parlay calculator to see what parlay bet potential winnings could be.

Be Strategic and Remember to Bet Responsibly

Picking the first touchdown scorer requires research and a bit of luck, but by analyzing team strategy, player trends, and matchups, you can make an informed bet. If you prefer less risk, an anytime touchdown scorer bet offers a safer alternative with solid returns, although it still pays to do your homework.

The total points has hovered around the 49-point mark since the opening odds were posted following the championship games on Jan. 26. This should mean plenty of touchdown opportunites for bettors.

