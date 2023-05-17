Texas Sports Betting News: Could We See Sports Betting In Texas In 2024?

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes the diehard love for sports. From professional to the high school level, sports are taken very seriously in Texas. With this undeniable sports popularity, combined with a very large population, the gaming industry has been very interested and excited by the latest news coming out of the Longhorn State regarding sports gambling.

RotoWire continues to keep you up to date on all of the Texas sports betting news. Keep reading to find out this week's latest news on sports gambling and if sports betting sites will be coming to Texas. Could we see sports betting come to Texas in 2024?

Texas Sports Betting Bill Approved By House, Moved To Senate

The bill that would legalize Texas sports betting was brought forth to the Texas House of Representatives last Thursday. In a dramatic series of events, which included malfunctioning voting machines, the House approved a resolution calling for voters to decide if Texas should legalize sports gambling.

This was celebrated news, as this is the most progress that has been seen in regards to sports betting in Texas. Now, the bill would move onto the Texas Senate.

This was celebrated news, as this is the most progress that has been seen in regards to sports betting in Texas. Now, the bill would move onto the Texas Senate.

Governor Dan Patrick Puts Halt To Texas Sports Betting Bill

While news of the Texas House of Representatives voting in favor of the Texas sports betting bill was an exciting story in need of some celebration, residents of the Longhorn State did not get much celebrating in. This is because Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick decided to be the "Debbie Downer" at the party. Instead of wishing everyone a happy Mother's Day, the Texas Governor took to Twitter to share some disappointing news on Sunday.

Gov. Patrick tweeted that the Texas sports betting bill would not be referred to the Senate. This is because he polled the Senate and there wasn't enough support in favor of legalizing sports betting in the state. Instead of wasting time of bringing the bill up for vote only to be denied, he said this would be the current end of the road for the Texas sports betting bill.

Could We See Sports Betting In Texas In 2024?

It has been an eventful past week in Texas regarding sports betting legislation. The state saw major, unprecedented progress regarding possible changes to Texas sports betting laws. However, this exciting progress was quickly shut down by those in charge.

So, with all of this in mind, could we still see legalized sports betting come to Texas in 2024? Unfortunately, this does not seem likely. It will likely be a bit of time before a new Texas sports betting bill is brought up for votes. Even then, will the senate be more willing to pass these new laws?

Even after Texas sports betting has been legalized, there will be a multi-month period in order to launch sports betting. Because of this, the timeline for sports betting in Texas in 2024 is not at all likely. Hopefully, 2025 could be the year this change is made.

