The 5 Best Massachusetts Sportsbooks To Sign Up For Now

The Boston Bruins have made history by winning their 63rd regular season game. With two games remaining in the NHL season, the Bruins can continue to increase the new regular season win record. Clearly, it is an exciting time to be a Boston sports fan, and betting on these successful Boston sports teams will make games that much more exciting.

Below, you can explore a list of the five best Massachusetts sportsbooks to sign up for right now, along with the Massachusetts betting promos for each online sportsbook. Use these bonuses to bet on the Bruins tonight.

Sign Up For Massachusetts Sportsbooks Today

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in physically in the state of Massachusetts, you can sign up for welcome bonuses at Massachusetts sportsbooks below. All you have to do is follow these easy steps to create your new accounts and claim these betting offers from the best Massachusetts betting apps.

To start, click the link for the Massachusetts sportsbook you are interested in, which will take you to that sportsbook's sign-up page. Once there, provide your identifying information in order to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address. Enter the promo code, if there is one, and make the qualifying deposit to finish creating your new account.

5 Best Massachusetts Sportsbooks To Sign Up For Now

These are the five best Massachusetts sportsbooks to sign up for right now. Each of these betting sites has its own welcome promotion, which you can use to bet on the Boston Bruins tonight.

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get $1,000 in bonus bets for the Boston Bruins tonight by signing up with the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO1BET: Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO1BET to get a bonus bet, up to $1,500, to use tonight.

WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code XROTOWIRE: Bet $20 to get $100 in bonus bets with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE offer in Massachusetts.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: Bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets thanks to the DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: Get $150 in bonus bets after you bet $5 on the Bruins tonight with the FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code link.

Bet On The Bruins On Massachusetts Sportsbooks

The Boston Bruins have the opportunity to win their 64th game of the season tonight, which would be a new NHL record. This is also the final home game of the regular season for the Bruins, and they will get to face off against the Washington Capitals, who have had a terrible end to the season.

Clearly, the move is to bet on the Boston Bruins tonight, and you should sign up for the welcome offers at the above Massachusetts sportsbooks before you do. There are thousands of dollars in bonuses at the above Massachusetts sportsbooks to claim and use on NHL odds.

After you claim these bonuses and make your promo bets on the Bruins tonight, check out the promotions tabs on the Massachusetts sportsbooks to see the other betting offers you can claim tonight.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.