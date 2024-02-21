This DraftKings Promo Code Nets a No Sweat First Bet for College Basketball & NHL Odds

We're gearing up for a big week of sports, so use the DraftKings Promo Code to get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. When you sign up for a new account using one of the most lucrative sportsbook promo codes in the sports betting industry, you'll get a chance to make things right if your first bet doesn't hit the mark. Just place your first bet; if it doesn't win, you'll get bonus bets back in return – up to $1,000.

The NBA doesn't return to the court until Thursday, so college hoops will take center stage until then. Following Creighton's (15) upset of UConn (1) on Tuesday, some of the remaining big games between ranked teams this week include Washington State (21) at Arizona (4) tonight. On Saturday, Baylor (11) will go up against Houston (2) and later that night, Kentucky (17) will battle Alabama (13).

In the NHL, Thursday's 11-game slate is loaded with great matchups like the Panthers (1) facing off against the Hurricanes (2) and the Rangers (1) taking the tunnel to battle the New Jersey Devils.

Sign Up For A New Account And Use The DraftKings Promo Code To Get a $1000 No Sweat First Bet

New customers can sign up for a new account and use the DraftKings Promo Code to get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet.

Get started on your new account at one of the top online sportsbooks by clicking the "BET NOW" below. This will take you to the DraftKings new-user registration page where you'll need to enter some basic personal information such as your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN.

Now, you can make your first deposit at DraftKings using one of the many payment methods like PayPal , credit cards , and others. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at DraftKings is $5, but you can deposit much more to take advantage of the maximum value of $1,000 on your No Sweat First Bet.

How To Use The DraftKings Promo Code To Get a $1000 No Sweat First Bet

Check out these details on how to use the DraftKings Promo Code to get a $1,000 No Sweat First bet.

Place your first bet on one of the most popular sports betting apps and await the outcome. If your first bet wins, you'll keep the earnings as you would on a normal bet. However, if your first bet loses, you'll get it back in bonus bets – up to $1,000. To be clear, you could place a first-time wager of $500, and if it loses, you'll get $500 in bonus bets back.

Do note, you'll have seven days to use your bonus bets before they expire, and they can be used on any sports betting market .

Get Ready for March Madness With the DraftKings Promo Code

Now is the best time to get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet when you use the DraftKings Promo Code.

We're not too far away from the next big moment on the sports calendar – March Madness ! Get in on the action today and place your first wager on any college hoops games and be ready for the hype next month.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.