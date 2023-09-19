Top Kentucky Sportsbooks: Get Thousands In Welcome Bonuses

Sports bettors in Kentucky can anticipate the arrival of some of the top Kentucky sportsbooks to get thousands in welcome bonuses once legal online sports betting apps launch on September 28, 2023.

As long as a bettor is physically located in Kentucky, a first-time customer at their preferred Kentucky online sportsbook, and at least 18 years old, or 21 years old at DraftKings Kentucky and Caesars Kentucky, they are eligible to redeem any of these lucrative online sportsbook promo codes using any of the best sports betting sites in the Bluegrass State.

We've provided a list of our preferred Kentucky betting promos to claim and redeem, offering thousands in bonus bets for new Kentucky sports bettors to wager on any available sports betting market, bet type, and odds.

Sign Up For Top Kentucky Sportsbooks To Get Thousands In Welcome Bonuses

New bettors can sign up for top Kentucky sportsbooks to get thousands in welcome bonuses using some of the best sports betting apps in the Bluegrass State.

Pre-registration is available now ahead of the go-live date set for September 28, which means new bettors in Kentucky can sign up now by clicking on the "BET NOW" button below. This brings you to the new customer registration portal at your preferred online sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. You must also enter the last four digits of your SSN and DOB to fulfill the identity verification protocol at any online sportsbook selected.

Once verified, make an initial qualifying deposit, between $5 and $50 depending on the online sportsbook, using any of the quick and easy payment methods like PayPal or any major credit cards. After making an initial minimum deposit, place your first real money wager, or use any bonus bets previously earned to start placing bets on any preferred Kentucky online sports betting markets.

Use Top Kentucky Sportsbooks And Get Thousands In Welcome Bonuses

New Kentucky bettors can use the top Kentucky sportsbooks and get thousands in welcome bonuses ahead of the go live date, set for September 28, 2023.

Since there are several prominent online sportsbooks set to launch on September 28, with many providing pre-registration and go-live offers, we've helped consolidate a list of our preferred welcome bonuses to redeem. Choose the betting promo code you prefer, then click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to create a new online sportsbook account. Lastly, make an initial qualifying deposit, anywhere from $5 to $50, then place your first wager to qualify for exceptional bonus bet offers in the Bluegrass State.

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Register with BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to sign up early during pre-registration and get $100 in bonus bets on launch day.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code to pre-register for a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet welcome bonus.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Pre-register with DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code to seize $200 in bonus bets on launch day. Kentucky bettors can also bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly with the DraftKings go-live offer on September 28.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Pre-register using Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code to get $10 for every touchdown on a designated NFL game, up to $50. Plus, Kentucky bettors can redeem a separate go-live offer at Bet365 Kentucky on launch day, September 28, which is bet $1 to get $365 in bonus bets.

Get Thousands In Welcome Bonuses By Signing Up At Top Kentucky Sportsbooks

Kentucky sports bettors can get thousands in welcome bonuses by signing up at top Kentucky sportsbooks we've identified ahead of the upcoming online sports betting launch date on September 28.

A Kentucky bettor can place a qualifying wager, use any bonus bets previously earned, or place any real money wager on their preferred sports betting markets and bet types. Explore domestic and international markets, like wagering the MLB player props market or soccer betting on English Premier League game props markets.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new online sportsbook account during the pre-registration period in Kentucky to redeem pre-registration and soon, go-live offers, available at any of these eight licensed Kentucky online sportsbooks today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.