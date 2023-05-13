UFC Betting Promos - Grab Bonuses For UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida

UFC Fight Night on Saturday is taking place down in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center. It is a unique start time for UFC fights, with the Main Card scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EST. Highlighting the event is two big heavyweights in the final fight, with Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on Jailton Almeida.

Sign up for UFC betting promos to bet on the UFC fights today. There are thousands of dollars in bonuses that you claim on the top sports betting sites to score big. With a great mix of experienced and young fighters on this card that you likely know, it is looking like a great MMA event to win some money on.

Sign Up For Rozenstruik vs Almeida UFC Betting Promos

We have a couple of hours of great MMA fights in store us this weekend during UFC Fight Night. The event will end with two big heavyweights going at it, but there are other names on the card that you can bet on before that. Before placing any picks, sign up for the UFC betting promos below to claim bonuses on the best sports betting apps that you can use. Follow these easy steps to get started.

Click the link to the UFC betting promo you are interested in, which will take you to that sportsbook's registration page.

Provide your identifying information, such as your name, physical address, and email address, to create a new account.

Enter the promo code, if one is required for the offer.

Make the minimum qualifying deposit to activate the UFC betting promo.

Top UFC Betting Promos For UFC Fight Night

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, you can sign up for all of the UFC betting promos being offered by the best PayPal betting sites listed below. Claim these bonuses in time to bet on UFC Fight Night.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS get a $1K first bet on UFC Fight Night.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Get a first UFC bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, when you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: Sign up with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE and bet $20 on Rozenstruik vs. Almeida to get $100 in bonus bets. Bettors in CO, MI, and NJ must bet $100 on the UFC to claim this bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code: The DraftKings Promo Code offer for the UFC gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 on UFC Fight Night.

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 in bonus bets after you place your first $5 bet on the UFC fights today, thanks to the FanDuel Promo Code link.

Bet On Rozenstruik vs Almeida UFC Betting Promos

UFC Fight Night today is highlighted by Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida in the main event. Bet on this Rozenstruik vs. Almeida with UFC betting promos on the best credit card betting sites in order to give yourself the best possible chance to profit today. With thousands in bonuses from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, and more, you can redeem many bonus bets on today's UFC fights.

Prior to Rozenstruik vs. Almeida, long-time UFC fight Anthony "Lionheart" Smith will take on Johnny Walker, who is on a two-fight win streak. Popular upcomer Ian Gerry will take the cage prior to that. Gerry will be a very popular fight to bet on today, and you can get in on the action by redeeming UFC betting promos and betting on Gerry to win.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.