US Sports Betting News: Vermont To Legalize Sports Betting Soon?

Vermont is considering a bill that would legalize sports betting and allow between two and six online sportsbooks to launch in the Green Mountain State as early as Dec. 2023. Here's the latest news on the status of this sports betting bill, and which of the top sports betting apps could go live in Vermont in the not-too-distant future.

Vermont To Legalize Sports Betting Soon?

Vermont could be one of the next states to join the growing list of locations in the US with legal sports betting, thanks to a bill called H.127. If this bill passes, it would legalize sports betting in Vermont and allow as many as six sports betting sites to launch in the state as early as December.

H.127 passed the Vermont house in a nearly unanimous vote on March 24. This bill will need to pass the senate as well before governor Phil Scott can sign it into law and legalize sports betting in Vermont.

Latest Update On The Bill Legalizing Sports Betting In Vermont

After easily passing the house, H.127 also passed two Vermont senate committees, but the bill is still being deliberated on by the senate budget committee before it can go to a floor vote. Although legalized sports betting in Vermont is expected to bring in $6.6 million in revenue over the next two fiscal years and $10.6 million in FY 2025, the budget committee is squabbling over how much funding should be appropriated to problem gambling programs, and whether the amount of funding should be tied to the tax revenue brought in by legalized sports betting.

It is likely just a matter of time before the questions posed by the senate budget committee are ironed out. Once H.127 clears the committee stage, it will likely be passed in a broader Vermont senate vote given the strong support this bill received in the Vermont house.

Which Sportsbooks Are Likely To Launch In Vermont?

