New customers can use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and claim a $1,500 first bet welcome bonus for Christmas Day NFL odds using one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

As long as a bettor is a first-time customer at BetMGM, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, they qualify to claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to register a new BetMGM account and use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to seize a $1,500 first bet welcome offer today.

Sign Up To Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS And Claim $1500 For Christmas Day NFL Odds

Sports bettors can sign up to use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets for Christmas Day NFL odds using one of the top sports betting sites available.

Register a new BetMGM account today by clicking on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below. This takes you to the new customer registration portal at BetMGM Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to satisfy the identity verification protocol at BetMGM today.

Don't forget to enter BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field on the registration portal to stay eligible to seize this first bet welcome offer. After being verified, make a $10 qualifying deposit using any of the supported payment methods at BetMGM, such as PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a $10 qualifying wager, up to $1,500, across any of the sports betting markets, bet types, and odds available to wager at BetMGM to qualify for a matching rebate, maxed at $1,500.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS And Claim $1500 For Christmas Day NFL Odds

New customers can use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and claim a $1,500 first bet welcome bonus for Christmas Day NFL odds at BetMGM.

Once a $10 first bet is placed, up to $1,500, BetMGM sends five bonus bet credits if the qualifying first bet settles as a loss. Sports bettors receive bonus bets back in equal denominations of 20 percent of the total amount of the qualifying wager, meaning a $1,500 first bet returns five $300 bonus bet credits into new BetMGM accounts. Bonus bet credits are valid to wager for seven days until expiring and cannot be divvied into smaller denominations or split across multiple wagers at BetMGM.

Bonus bet credit cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at BetMGM. Bonus bet credit staked on subsequent wagers is not returned with any earned winnings as a bettor at BetMGM.

Claim $1500 For Christmas Day NFL Odds And Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Sports bettors can claim $1,500 in bonus bets for Christmas Day NFL odds and use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS during sign-up to remain eligible to redeem this lucrative welcome bonus offered to new customers at BetMGM.

Place a $10 qualifying wager, bonus bet, or any other real cash wager to place bets at BetMGM, accessing a huge selection of sports betting markets, bet types, and odds, including NFL odds. Wager moneyline and total or check out the NFL futures market to invest in Super Bowl odds and NFL MVP odds.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to sign up for a new BetMGM account and make a $10 qualifying deposit and place at least a $10 qualifying wager, up to $1,500, to seize matching bonus bets with a losing first bet settled. Just use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS during sign-up to remain eligible to seize up to $1,500 via this excellent first bet welcome bonus offered to new BetMGM customers today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.