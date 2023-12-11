Use BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For A $1,500 Welcome Offer

It's time to start up another week of sports, so take advantage and use the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a $1,500 welcome offer. With one of the top sportsbook promo codes on the market, you can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager doesn't win. This is a great deal to start your sports betting journey on the right foot today!

To kick things off, we'll get an unusual slate of two Monday Night Football matchups: the Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers at New York Giants. The NBA has a massive 13-game slate with big games like the Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets at Sacramento Kings. Tonight's college basketball slate is a late one, but #7 Gonzaga is in action against Mississippi Valley State.

Sign Up And Use The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For A $1,500 Welcome Offer

New users can sign up and use the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a $1,500 welcome offer.

Get started with a new account on one of the top online sportsbooks by clicking on the "BET NOW" button listed below. This will take you to the BetMGM new-user registration page where you will need to provide some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when asked for those pieces of information.

At this point, you can make your first deposit at one of the most trusted PayPal betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit at BetMGM Sportsbook is $10, but you can take full advantage of the maximum $1,500 amount on the welcome offer.

Get A $1,500 Welcome Offer When You Use The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Here's how you can get a $1,500 welcome offer when you use the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS at one of the most user-friendly sports betting apps.

Just place your first wager at BetMGM Sportsbook. If that first wager wins, you'll keep the earnings as you would on a regular bet. However, if that first wager loses, you'll get it back in bonus bets – up to $1,500. These bonus bets can be used on any sports betting market as long as there are no odds/profit boosts or previous promotions attached to them. You'll have seven days to use the bonus bets or they will expire.

Claim The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For A $1,500 Welcome Offer

There's never been a better time to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a $1,500 welcome offer on one of the top credit card betting sites.

As we mentioned at the top, there's an NFL doubleheader on Monday Night Football, so you'll have plenty of NFL odds and NFL player props to wager on. The NBA's loaded 13-game slate will have plenty of wagering opportunities, and the NHL even has four games on the ice tonight.

Just remember to use the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for your $1,500 welcome offer before placing your first wager.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.