Use BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Bet Today

Sports bettors can get ready for a busy Thursday night of college basketball betting action with a $150 bonus by signing up today using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

The latest welcome offer from the "King of Sportsbooks" is positioned to become one of the top sportsbook promo codes available in the legal sports betting market. When you sign up using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and place a qualifying first bet of $5 on any sports betting market offered by BetMGM, you will be automatically rewarded with $150 in bonus bets that you can use to make more college basketball picks.

Click the "BET NOW" link to sign up now using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, and enjoy a $150 welcome bonus from one of the country's best sports betting apps.

Bet Today Using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

The welcome offer on one of the top sports betting sites is activated by signing up using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are physically present in a US state where the BetMGM mobile app is licensed.

To start the sign-up process, click the "BET NOW" link. You will be redirected to BetMGM's registration site, where you will be asked to complete a sign-up form by providing your name, address, phone number, and email address. You will also be asked to provide documentation to verify your identity.

You are also strongly encouraged to download the BetMGM app for Android and iOS devices, which you can use to make a qualifying first deposit of $10+ with your preferred credit cards or PayPal once your new BetMGM account is verified.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: bet Today With $150 Bonus

When you complete the sign-up process using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and have made a minimum first deposit of $10, you can stake your claim to a $150 welcome bonus by making a qualifying first bet of $5 on any sports betting market including Thursday's college basketball odds or March Madness futures.

You will be instantly rewarded with a $150 welcome bonus, which will be added to your account in the form of six bonus bets valued at $25 each.

The bonus bet received by signing up using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS are valid for seven days from receipt, and cannot be combined with other BetMGM promos like Odds Boosts, Parlay Boosts, and Same Game Parlay Boosts.

Use BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Bet Today

Winners of eight straight, the Purdue Boilermakers will be eyeing the top of the AP Top 25 standings when they battle the Big Ten Conference rival Minnesota Golden Gophers in Thursday's college basketball betting action. You can be ready to make your best college basketball picks with $150 in bonus bets from one of the nation's best sports betting apps by signing up today using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

The clock is ticking down towards the start of March Madness, so don't delay. Click the "BET NOW" link and bet today with a $150 bonus bey signing up using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.