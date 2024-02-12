Sports bettors can use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 for a $1,000 first bet welcome offer to claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace.

If a bettor is a first-time customer at Caesars Sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically present in a state with legal sports betting, they qualify for this $1,000 first bet welcome offer available on one of the top sports betting sites in the country.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to sign up for a new Caesars Sportsbook account to grab a $1,000 first bet welcome bonus today.

Sign Up And Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 For A $1K Welcome Offer

New users can sign up and use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 for a $1,000 first bet welcome offer by downloading and installing one of the best sports betting apps onto an iOS or Android mobile device.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new Caesars Sportsbook account today. This brings you to the new customer registration portal at Caesars Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to satisfy the identity verification protocol.

During registration, remember to enter Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 into the associated promo code field on the registration portal to qualify for this $1,000 first bet welcome bonus. Once registered, make a qualifying first-time deposit of at least $20 using any of the convenient payment methods supported at Caesars Sportsbook, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a qualifying first bet, up to $1,000, and get bonus bets back if it settles as a loss.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 For A $1K Welcome Offer

New customers can use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 for a $1,000 first bet welcome offer after completing registration as a new bettor today.

Settling a losing first bet results in a matching rebate, funded as a single bonus bet credit within 48 hours of the qualifying wager losing, giving newly registered bettors up to $1,000. This bonus bet expires after 14 days and cannot be split across multiple wagers or broken into smaller denominations. Bonus bets are not valid for withdrawal, transfer, or to use an an opt-in stake for various promotional offers available at Caesars Sportsbook. Bonus bets staked on a subsequent wager do not return the bonus bet credit with any winnings earned.

Get A $1K Welcome Offer And Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

New users can get up to a $1,000 first bet welcome offer and use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 during sign-up to qualify for this fantastic welcome bonus today.

Place a qualifying wager, bonus bet, or any other real cash wager to get started placing bets on a huge number of online sports betting markets, bet types, and odds available to explore at Caesars Sportsbook. In legal sports betting states that permit college sports markets, bettors can wager on college basketball odds, like spread and total, as well as college basketball game props, including first basket scorer and total team points.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new Caesars Sportsbook account and remember to enter Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 during sign-up to qualify for this $1,000 first bet welcome offer today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.