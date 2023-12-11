Use DraftKings Promo Code For $150 Instantly

Sports bettors can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code for $150 in bonus bets instantly using one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

If a bettor is physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, at least 21 years old, and is a first-time customer at DraftKings, they are eligible to claim one of the top online sportsbook promo codes in the current marketplace.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to register a new DraftKings account and place a $5 qualifying wager on any available sports betting market, bet type, and odds to receive $150 in bonus bets instantly after signing up with the DraftKings Promo Code today.

Register And Use The DraftKings Promo Code For $150 Instantly

New customers can register and use the DraftKings Promo Code for $150 in bonus bets instantly, along with a No Sweat Same Game Parlay available every day, once a new account has been created on one of the top sports betting sites.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to begin. This takes you to the new customer sign-up portal at DraftKings, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to complete the identity verification process at DraftKings.

After being verified, make a qualifying deposit of at least $5 using any of the quick and easy payment methods supported at DraftKings, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a $5 qualifying first bet on any preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds to get $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code For $150 Instantly

Sports bettors can use the DraftKings Promo Code for $150 in bonus bets instantly, alongside a No Sweat SGP every day, once successfully registered on one of the top sports betting sites available.

Simply place a $5 qualifying wager on any available sports betting market, bet type, and odds at DraftKings to earn $150 in bonus bets instantly. DraftKings funds new accounts with six $25 bonus bet credits, which each contain a seven-day expiration date.

The No Sweat SGP offer is available to opt in on every eligible game day, up to three times per week, giving new customers the ability to earn $150 in additional bonus bet credits. No Sweat SGP tokens return a matching rebate, up to $50 per SGP token, if the qualifying wager settles as a loss. No Sweat SGP tokens must be wagered as an SGP or SGPX, with at least three legs. No Sweat Bet tokens expire once the final game begins on each eligible game day slate.

Bonus bet credits all contain a 1x playthrough requirement at DraftKings. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at DraftKings, including its bet-and-get welcome bonus for new DraftKings customers.

Earn $150 Instantly And Use The DraftKings Promo Code

New customers at DraftKings can earn $150 in bonus bets instantly and use the DraftKings Promo Code at sign-up to receive these bonus bet credits to wager on any preferred sports betting market, including NFL odds.

Whether it's a $5 first bet, bonus bet, or any other real money wager, DraftKings bettors can use any of these options to start placing bets across a wide range of online sports betting markets at DraftKings. Check out NFL odds, like spread and total, or pivot to the NFL game props market, wagering first-half moneyline and first-quarter total. You can also wager on NFL player props, like anytime touchdown scorer.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new DraftKings account and place a $5 qualifying wager to receive $150 in bonus bets instantly. Don't forget to opt into up to three No Sweat SGP tokens, using real cash to place qualifying wagers, up to $50, that are returned as a single bonus bet credit if a qualifying wager settles as a loss. Register with the DraftKings Promo Code for this excellent bet $5 to get $150 in bonus bets instantly welcome offer today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.