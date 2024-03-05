Use Hard Rock Bet Promo Code to Get a $100 Bonus for College Basketball & NBA

Get your hands on $100 in bonus bets using the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code. When you sign up for a new account at one of the nation's top sports betting sites, you'll be rewarded with this excellent welcome offer to use on college basketball and NBA odds.

If you're a new user at Hard Rock Bet, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age or older, you qualify for one of the best sportsbook promo codes available now.

With March loaded with basketball — from NBA games to March Madness, you'll have plenty of options to use your bonus bets. Get started today with the Hard Rock Bet promo code by clicking any of the BET NOW buttons on this page.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Unlock a $100 No Regret First Bet

🎁 Hard Rock Bet Promo Code $100 No Regret First Bet 📲 Hard Rock Bet Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 🥇 Why Choose Hard Rock Bet? Easy-to-use app interface 📆 Promo Last Updated March 5, 2024

New users can sign up with the Hard Rock Bet promo code for a $100 welcome bonus. As one of the best sports betting apps, follow the easy steps below to create a new account.

Download the Hard Rock Bet app using an iOS or Android device. Come back to this page and click the registration link which will bring you to the sign-up portal at Hard Rock Bet. Enter personal identifying information including your name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN. Agree to the Terms and Conditions and click "Submit". Make a minimum $10 deposit using a supported payment method like credit card, online banking, or PayPal. Finally, make a first-time qualifying wager, up to $100 on any bet type and odds of your choice.

How to Claim the $100 Hard Rock Bet Promo Code

New customers can register with the Hard Rock Bet promo code for $100 in bonus bets by clicking one of the BET NOW buttons on this page. This kicks off the account creation process.

After making your first-time deposit and wager of at least $10, up to $100, wait for your wager to settle. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in normal fashion. However, if your wager loses, you will be paid back in bonus bets, up to $100.

Bonus bets will be delivered to your Hard Rock Bet online sportsbook account. They cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or used to opt into any other promotional offer. All bonus bets will expire within seven days.

Wager on College Basketball & NBA Odds Using the Hard Rock Bet Promo Code

After new sports bettors have secured their $100 bonus bet credit with the Hard Rock Bet promo code, they can wager on any college basketball betting and NBA odds.

Bet on the moneyline or totals. You can even access live betting options and watch your wagers unfold as your favorite game plays out in real time. The first round of March Madness begins on March 19 with ongoing NBA games scheduled until April 14, when the regular season ends.

Click any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page and get started with the Hard Rock Bet promo code today after signing up for a new online sportsbook account.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.