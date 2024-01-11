Use This FanDuel Vermont Promo Code Now: New Users Bet $5, Get $200 Today

The FanDuel Vermont sports betting app is officially live and ready to use. That's right, as of today, January 11, 2024, Vermont is the latest US state to legally offer online sports betting from some of the best sports betting sites, including FanDuel Sportsbook Vermont.

To take advantage of the midnight launch FanDuel Vermont Promo Code and get an easy $200 in bonus bets, just click the "bet now" button below and sign up for the FanDuel Vermont sportsbook app today. Bet $5 and get $200... it's that easy.

As long as you are a new Vermont bettor, physically located in Vermont, and at least 21 years old, you can activate the FanDuel Vermont Promo Code today to grab up to $200 in bonus bets to use right now.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Vermont Promo Code & Claim The Bet $5, Get $200 Welcome Bonus

If you are ready to sign up with the FanDuel Vermont Promo Code and take advantage of the new sports bettor welcome offer to get up to $200 in bonus bets today, then follow the steps below to get started.

First, click through the direct sign-up link on this page now. This takes you to the FanDuel Vermont new user registration page where you must enter some basic personal information, including your name, physical address, email, and phone number. You must also enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB to verify your new FanDuel Vermont account. Be mindful that you do not need to enter a promo code to get this bonus. As long as you click through the promotional links on this page, consider the bonus yours.

Once you complete those easy steps and the new account is created and verified, the deed is done. All you need to do now is follow two more simple steps to get your $200 bonus, which are outlined below.

How Do I Get Up To $200 In Bonus Bets With The FanDuel Vermont Promo Code?

New Vermont bettors can get up to $200 in bonus bets when they claim the FanDuel Vermont Promo Code to activate one of the best sportsbook promo codes on the market today. This new sports bettor welcome offer is a two-part bonus in order to secure the full $200 in bonus bets offer.

1: New users in Vermont just need to register for a FanDuel sportsbook account using the "BET NOW" button below and then deposit $10+ dollars.

2: Next, place a first real-money bet of at least $5 and you will receive $200 in Bonus Bets, no questions asked.

Using The FanDuel Vermont Promo Code For Up To $200 In Bonus Bets On Launch Day

Now that FanDuel Vermont is live, you can use up to $200 in bonus bets that you get from the exclusive new sports bettor offer after you sign up with the FanDuel Vermont Promo Code today.

Although Vermont doesn't have any professional sports teams, you can still bet on any open sports betting market offered on the FanDuel Vermont website or app. Since FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the most popular across the United States, you can be sure that it offers all of the top sports betting markets for both pro and college sports.

For example, you can currently bet on NFL odds markets like the NFL Playoffs, which begin on January 13 on Wild Card Weekend. You can even use the bonus to bet on NFL Futures like Super Bowl odds.

Click through the link below to sign up with the FanDuel Vermont Promo Code to grab up to $200 in bonus bets to use TODAY.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.