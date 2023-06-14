What Are The Most Popular Depositing Options At Legal Sportsbooks?

When wagering on some of the top sports betting sites, having a reliable depositing option is important so you know that your funds are safe and secure. These days, there are plenty of different options which you can choose from, and all of these methods have been properly vetted by the best sports betting apps.

In this article, we will look at which options are the most popular for depositing at legal sportsbooks.

What Options Are There For Depositing At Legal Sportsbooks?

For starters, your bank account and credit cards are one of the most popular ways to deposit at legal sportsbooks. Most of us use these methods in our everyday lives to pay our bills, groceries, gas, and many other common occurrences. It would make sense for most people to carry over this usage by keeping a method that is already in their everyday lives close to the vest.

The PayPal and Venmo method is another popular way of depositing funds into your account at legal sportsbooks. PayPal has been around from the start at almost, if not, every sportsbook since legalized sports betting began. However, Venmo is more of a newer method just making its way to the mainstream sports betting scene. Both of these methods are also popular to people's everyday lives, but in a different way. PayPal and Venmo are used more for business, friend-to-friend, or even rent transactions, and this is yet another way to capitalize on these great businesses. Skrill is also another company that falls under this category, but it isn't as commonly used as PayPal and Venmo.

Other methods that are less popular – but still used by sports bettors to claim generous betting promos – are ACH payments, PayNearMe, Play+ cards, and simply putting money in your account at the retail location of a sportsbook you'd like to deposit at.

What Options Are The Most Popular For Depositing At Legal Sportsbooks?

Upon doing some deep digging, it turns out that there are no official rankings for which deposit options are the most popular for depositing at legal sportsbooks. However, we did self-determination of our own based on comments from users and the order of options listed on most websites. Here's what we came away with:

PayPal appears to be the most popular of options simply because the funds are not taken out of your bank account right away. It may be a simple mind trick, but the idea that you won't be charged for a deposit until the next day is a lovely idea for some. If you do win, you can withdraw that money right back into your account the next day.

Just behind PayPal would be the credit/debit card options, simply because it's an available option. As mentioned before, this is the most common way that transactions are done in our everyday lives, so it makes sense to carry over from there.

Which Depositing Option Is Best For You At Legal Sportsbooks?

One of the most comforting aspects of betting on legalized sportsbooks is that if you don't have the money, then you can't place wagers. This is how some people get into trouble with their local bookie, by spending money that they don't have.

Whichever way you choose to fund your account, know that there are several reliable ways you can do on these popular sites. If the site you're betting on doesn't have simple options like PayPal and credit/debit cards, it's probably a good idea to stay away from those.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.