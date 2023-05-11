What Are The Most Popular Online Banking Options At Legal Online Sportsbooks?

As more and more states continue to legalize online sports betting, numerous legal online sportsbooks have grown in popularity. You can access generous offers and sportsbook promo codes at the top sports betting apps simply by signing up and funding your account, so it's important to know what banking options you have for depositing and withdrawing funds. Here are the most popular banking options at legal online sportsbooks.

Most Popular Online Banking Options At Legal Online Sportsbooks: PayPal

PayPal is a versatile online payment system that allows you to link various payment methods such as your bank account and credit card. Once you verify your PayPal account, it can be used to fund your account at various of the top PayPal betting sites such as BetMGM, FanDuel Sportsbook, and DraftKings Sportsbook.

You can fund your sportsbook accounts through PayPal using your PayPal balance, a bank account, or a credit/debit card. PayPal offers instantaneous deposit times and the fastest withdrawal times on online sportsbooks, including same-day payouts on Caesars Sportsbook.

Most Popular Online Banking Options At Legal Online Sportsbooks: Credit Card

The majority of mobile and online sportsbooks accept both credit and debit cards, though certain states restrict credit card usage for online betting. As is the case with other credit card purchases, using a credit card to fund your legal online sportsbook account allows you to earn points that can be used for perks such as air travel or cash back.

Visa and MasterCard are accepted at all of the top credit card betting sites. Discover can be used at DraftKings and BetRivers, while American Express is accepted at DraftKings and BetMGM, so DraftKings Sportsbook is the industry leader when it comes to the selection of credit cards you can use to fund your account.

Most Popular Online Banking Options At Legal Online Sportsbooks: Bank Transfer

You can link your bank account directly to your sportsbook of choice to avoid any middle men. Bank transfers will work instantly when funding your account, but be prepared to wait a bit longer on withdrawal requests. On most betting sites, it will take 3-5 days for funds withdrawn using a bank transfer to appear in your account. Bank transfers are also known as ACH or eCheck deposits/withdrawals.

In addition to the three most popular methods listed above, you can also also use prepaid debit cards associated with various legal online sportsbooks, such as a BetMGM Play+ card. PayPal is the most widely accepted online payment system, but alternatives such as Apple Pay and Skrill can also be used at select sports betting sites.

Welcome offers will be credited to your account regardless of which payment method you use. For instance, you can use PayPal, bank transfer, credit card, BetMGM Play+ card, or Skrill to make your initial deposit at BetMGM after signing up with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. As long as your initial deposit is $10 or more, your first bet will be matched up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your initial bet loses.