What Do Barstool Sports, ESPN BET & DraftKings All Have In Common?

What happened to Barstool Sportsbook?

Barstool Sportsbook is no more, with PENN Entertainment dissolving their partnership with Barstool Sports to partner with ESPN and launch ESPN BET as their new sports betting platform. Barstool Sportsbook shut its doors when it was rebranded to ESPN BET on November 14, 2023.

Does Barstool Sports still have their own sports betting platform?

Technically, no. However, Barstool Sports, the US digital media company, has revealed a multi-year sports betting collaboration with DraftKings. Barstool Sports will actively promote DraftKings odds and is set to benefit from customer referrals to the sportsbook.

As part of the Penn/Barstool buy-out agreement, Barstool Sports was initially restricted from forming new betting partnerships until the conclusion of the 2023-2024 NFL season. The confirmation of the partnership with DraftKings, a company they had collaborated with in the past, was made public shortly after Super Bowl 58.

