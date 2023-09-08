When Will Sports Betting Be Live In Kentucky?

The long-awaited launch date for legal online Kentucky sportsbooks in the state is still three weeks away, on September 28, but legal sports betting finally arrived in Kentucky this week, with Governor Andy Beshear making the first legal wager in the Bluegrass State as the first wave of retail sportsbooks opened for business on Thursday.

With several top online sportsbooks already allowing new customers to pre-register, Kentucky sports bettors can start doing their homework on the wide variety of mobile betting apps that are set to launch on September 28, as well as the array of Kentucky sports betting promos that are available to Bluegrass State sports bettors signing up for the first time.

Top Kentucky Sportsbook Promos To Pre-Register For Today

Here is a look at some of the top sportsbook bonuses and promos available to Kentucky sports bettors pre-registration at Kentucky online betting sites that have announced plans to open for business on September 28.

While the launch date means that Kentucky sports bettors will not be able to make their online NFL picks this weekend, they can still enjoy the excitement of live NFL betting by visiting one of the seven retail sportsbooks across the state that began accepting wagers on September 7.

Under the terms of Kentucky's sports betting legislation, the minimum age to place a bet at a retail sportsbook or online betting site in the Bluegrass State is 18. However, most mobile betting apps that plan to open in Kentucky will continue to follow the national trend that has set the legal age at 21.

Once legal sports betting goes live in Kentucky, these sportsbook bonuses and welcome offers will be available to new customers who are at least 21 years old and are present in Kentucky.

Find out more about each of these lucrative sportsbook welcome offers including important terms and conditions by clicking the following links.

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up using the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim $100 in bonus bets on Launch Day.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Sign up using the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code to get $100 in bonus bets on Launch Day plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: One of the few top online betting sites open to Kentucky sports bettors who have reached the age of 18, Signing up with the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code will give new users $200 in bonus bets on Launch Day.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Sign up using the Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code and receive a $10 bonus bet for every TD scored during Thursday Night Football on September 28, up to $50.

How To Pre-Register Using Top Kentucky Sportsbook Promo Codes

The process to pre-register at top Kentucky online sportsbooks planning to launch this month is both fast and easy.

Click on the link to visit the new customer sign-up portal for your preferred online sportsbook. Don't forget to read the terms and conditions of the welcome offer to make sure you're making the best choice for your sports betting strategy and budget.

Provide the basic personal information requested including your name, address, email address, phone number, the last four digits of your SSN and your date of birth.

Enter the promo code in the appropriate field on the registration form, if required

Once the online betting site launches, download the mobile betting app, make a deposit using options like PayPal and credit cards, place your first bet, and enjoy your bonus bets.

Choosing The Top Kentucky Sportsbook Welcome Offer

For years, Kentucky sports bettors have been forced to visit neighboring states like Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia to make legal bets on the NFL odds, MLB odds, and Super Bowl futures. However, if you are just starting your sports betting journey, it is wise to select top online betting sites and welcome offers that best suit your sports betting objectives and budget.

No matter which sports betting app fits your betting style the best, there are plenty of options for sports bettors in Kentucky on launch day. Don't delay, pre-register today and be ready to take your NFL picks to the next level on September 28.

