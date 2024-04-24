Where to Bet on the 2024 NFL Draft: Get Bonus Bets at BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel & More

The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here, and football fans everywhere are wondering where exactly to go in order to place bets on the big event. NFL betting is comfortably the most popular form of sports betting in the US, so it's no surprise that fans are looking to get some bets down for the Draft.

However, there's a little bit of confusion online when it comes to where you can actually place NFL Draft bets. Below, you can find information on which online sportsbooks offer NFL Draft betting, which US states allow it and how you can unlock thousands in bonus bets by signing up with some of the top NFL betting sites and apps.

Where Can I Bet on the NFL Draft?

NFL Draft Betting Site NFL Betting Promo Code NFL Draft Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Win $150 In Bonus Bets Hard Rock Bet Click Here $100 First Bet Replay

When it comes to NFL Draft betting, there are several key online sportsbooks that offer legal NFL props and odds for the event. Keep reading for further information on how you can sign up and register for an account with each of these betting sites, unlocking exclusive bonus bets that you can instantly user on the 2024 Draft odds of your choosing:

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

New users who register for an account with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and make a first-time wager on the 2024 NFL Draft can unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets. If your first wager happens to settle as a loss, get a matching bonus bet from BetMGM Sportsbook up to $1,500.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

Get a first-bet offer worth up to $1,000 when you use Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. If your first wager settles as a loss, Caesars will match it with a bonus bet up to $1,000.

DraftKings Promo Code

Bet $5 on the NFL Draft odds of your choosing, and instantly receive $200 in bonus bets in return with the DraftKings promo code, awarded as eight $25 bets.

FanDuel Promo Code

Sign up for an account with the FanDuel promo code and wager on the NFL Draft to instantly get $150 in bonus bets back.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code

Last but not least, get up to $100 in bonus bets if your first wager loses with the Hard Rock Bet promo code First Bet Replay.

How Does NFL Draft Betting Work?

Once you have signed up and created an account with the sports betting apps of your choosing, you can wager on specific NFL Draft odds like first overall pick, team's first player drafted, over/unders on draft position, first position drafted and more NFL Draft prop bets.

Which States Allow NFL Draft Betting?

Florida, Maine, North Carolina, New Jersey, Michigan, Indiana, Colorado and Tennessee are the states that do accept NFL Draft betting. It is important to check your personal state's rule on NFL Draft, as it can vary state to state.

Some states set specific time restrictions or bet type restrictions.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft begins at 8pm ET on Thursday, April 25.

Can I Bet on the NFL Draft?

Yes, sports fans can bet on the NFL Draft as long as they are located in a legal betting state that permits NFL Draft betting. Click on any of the BET NOW buttons located on this page to sign up for a new sportsbook and begin wagering on the NFL Draft odds of your choosing!

